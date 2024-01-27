Star-studded 12.12: The Day emerges as 6th most-watched Korean film in box office history

12.12: The Day achieves unprecedented success, claiming the title of the 6th most-watched Korean film and ranking 9th overall at the South Korean box office. The movie, with a staggering 12,984,746 moviegoers as of January 25, solidifies its place in cinematic history.

12.12: The Day becomes 6th most-watched Korean film

12.12: The Day has become a cinematic phenomenon, reaching unprecedented milestones at the Korean box office. The Korean Film Council reports that as of January 25, the film has attracted an astounding 12,984,746 moviegoers, solidifying its status as the most-watched Korean film released in 2023.

This success story continues as 12.12: The Day surpasses the renowned 2012 blockbuster The Thieves, claiming the sixth spot among the most-watched Korean films in box office history. Remarkably, even when considering international films, it now stands as the ninth most-watched movie of all time at the South Korean box office.

The film's remarkable ascent in rankings places it in the company of South Korea's cinematic giants. The next milestone in its sights is Veteran, the current second-highest grossing Korean film of all time, which drew over 1.341 million moviegoers following its release in 2015.

All you need to know about 12.12: The Day

12.12: The Day, directed by Kim Sungsu, is a 2023 South Korean historical action drama set against the backdrop of the 12 December 1979 military coup. Starring Hwang Jung Min, Jung Woo Sung, Lee Sung Min, Park Hae Joon, and Kim Sung Kyun, the film utilizes pseudonyms for real persons and blends real events with fictional elements.

Advertisement

The plot unfolds after President Park's assassination, leading to martial law. Major General Chun Doo Gwang (Hwang Jung Min) stages a coup, opposed by Major General Lee Tae Shin (Jung Woo Sung). The conflict intensifies, decisions are postponed, and chaos ensues during the spring in Seoul.

The film became the highest-grossing Korean film of 2023, reaching over 12 million moviegoers. With a stellar cast portraying key military figures, 12.12: The Day captures a pivotal moment in South Korean history, blending fact and fiction to deliver a compelling narrative.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: GOT7’s BamBam cancels AREA 52 world tour’s US leg after ankle injury; pens heartfelt apology to fans