John Legend is a multi-talented human being. He is a diverse individual who is an exceptional singer, songwriter, pianist, record producer, and actor. Legend earned fame in the early 2000s through his mix of R&B and soul music. He was also an in-demand session musician. Legend also became the first African American man to win all four major North American entertainment prizes: Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar, and Tony. The famed musician mostly makes headlines for his relationship with TV personality Chrissy Teigen.

Even with hectic schedules, the two just can’t get enough of each other. Legend is currently busy judging The Voice. The musician often shares behind-the-scenes pictures from the reality show. This time, Legend showed an extremely adorable woman behind the scenes. On social media, John Legend posted a picture with his kids Luna and Miler from the sets of The Voice and called them his favorite advisors. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen share four kids together.

ALSO READ: Exploring the Net Worth, Wealth, Early Life And Fortune of 'All Of Me' Singer John Legend Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

John Legend posts an adorable behind-the-scenes picture from The Voice

The Voice coach John Legend brought his two oldest children, 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles, to the set of The Voice Season 25 Live Shows. Most significantly, they all got to sit in the iconic red swivel chair together. John Legend's older children are getting an idea of what it's like to sit in The Voice's iconic red chair.

Advertisement

The 45-year-old All of Me singer offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his two kids, Luna and Miles, on the set of the popular singing competition. The photographs also included them in his judging seat. His most recent Instagram post began with a beautiful photo of the two kids getting comfortable in their shared seat. Luna boldly stuck up a peace sign and smiled broadly, while Miles merely grinned at the camera.

The Instagram photos showed the kids sitting on Legend's knee while Luna charmingly flashed a peace sign. Legend captioned the post: "My favorite coaching advisors joined me for the first night of #TheVoiceLives!" Meanwhile, in the second photo, Legend and Chrissy Teigen's daughter can be seen sticking her tongue out to the camera, while Miles smiles with his arms at his sides.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently revealed their parenting advice

Raising a child is a communal effort, especially when there are four. Ahead of Mother's Day, Chrissy Teigen is grateful for all of the help she and John Legend get at home with their children Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.

During the screening of A Man in Full in Hollywood, she told E! News, "We have an incredible amount of nannies. Whenever Mother's Day comes around, I can only think of them." Although Legend was eager to compliment Chrissy while sharing details about their parenting adventure, "You're such a great mom. But I believe parents also try to be present for our children at the moments that are most important, as this helps mold their personalities and perspectives on life. We actually talk to them about becoming decent people.”

Meanwhile, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got married in 2013. The couple shares four IDs: Luna, who is 8 years old. Miles, who is 5 years old, Esti, who is 15 months old, and Wren, who is 10 months old.

ALSO READ: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Celebrate Daughter's First Steps; See Here