Was Aayush Sharma going to divorce Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan? Ruslaan actor breaks silence

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and hubby Aayush Sharma tied the knot in 2014 and this year will mark a decade since their wedding. Well, in the span of 10 years, there have been several times when the news of their separation has popped up.

In a recent interview with News 18, the Ruslaan actor opened up about a time when he was quizzed by the paparazzi about divorcing his wife. The actor quipped that he was taken by surprise on hearing this.

Aayush Sharma recalls paparazzi asking him about his divorce

Recalling the bizarre incident of his life, Aayush Sharma quipped that nobody has been that interested in his life to float rumors around him. The Ruslaan actor added that he had stepped out with his son for dosa and the paparazzi caught him to ask if he was filing for divorce.

The actor revealed that he was taken aback by the question initially but later had a good laugh with his wife Arpita Khan. "When I came back home, I asked Arpita if she was going to divorce me. And we had a good laugh over it."

Aayush Sharma admits Arpita Khan is a very critical person

Further praising his wife, Aayush added that Arpita has been a pillar of support for him and also called her a harsh critic. The Loveyaatri actor added that Salman Khan’s sister watches every film objectively. While he admits that he is into making mass films, his wife likes films based on true stories.

Aayush also said that Arpita Khan appreciates good content and he looks forward to her input and validation. “She’s a very critical person. While watching my films, she gets into the continuity. If there’s a continuity jerk, she’ll have a problem.”

Aayush shares that it has often happened that Arpita has disliked his films and has asked him to remove certain scenes before releasing them. “She gets into the colour combination of the clothes I’m wearing and questions why certain scenes look a certain way and why my character did what he did. If she doesn’t like something, she tells me to take that bit out,” he states.

Aayush Sharma’s work front

Aayush Sharma was last seen in Ruslaan which also starred Sushrii Mishraa, Vidya Malvade, Jagapathi Babu, and Beena Banerjee. The film was released on April 26, 2024.

