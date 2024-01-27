GOT7’s BamBam cancels AREA 52 world tour’s US leg after ankle injury; pens heartfelt apology to fans

GOT7's BamBam, amidst excitement for his first world tour AREA 52, faces a setback as the U.S. leg gets canceled due to a worsening ankle injury. Apologizing to fans on X, he shared the news. Read on!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Jan 26, 2024  |  09:57 PM IST |  5.6K
GOT7’s BamBam; Image Courtesy: ABYSS Company
GOT7’s BamBam; Image Courtesy: ABYSS Company
Key Highlight
  • BamBam apologizes to fans for canceling U.S. leg of AREA 52 world tour
  • A catch-up on BamBam's recent activities

GOT7's BamBam, in a disappointing turn of events, canceled the U.S. leg of his AREA 52 world tour, citing a deteriorating ankle injury. ABYSS COMPANY shared the news on January 25, prompting BamBam to express his regrets and issue a heartfelt apology to fans via his Twitter account. 

GOT7’s BamBam cancels AREA 52 U.S. tour following ankle injury

GOT7's BamBam faces a setback as the U.S. leg of his AREA 52 world tour gets canceled due to a worsening ankle injury, as announced by ABYSS COMPANY on January 25. The U.S. tour, initially slated for February 10 to February 24, 2024, had promised an exciting experience, including the debut of a new song. However, the artist's ankle condition deteriorated during preparations, leading to the regrettable decision to cancel the tour for the sake of his well-being.

In a statement, ABYSS COMPANY expressed gratitude to fans for their anticipation and apologized for any disappointment caused by the cancellation. They reassured fans of a full refund for show tickets and VIP packages, with detailed information to be provided by the U.S. promoter, Knowmerce.

BamBam, in response, took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend a personal apology, expressing regret for letting down fans and acknowledging the importance of prioritizing his health. He conveyed his desire to surprise fans with a new song and thanked them for their unwavering support.

More details about BamBam’s recent engagements

Marking a significant milestone in his solo career, GOT7's BamBam unveiled his debut studio album, Sour & Sweet, on March 28, 2023. Accompanying the release was a captivating music video for the title track, setting the stage for BamBam's venture into the global music scene.

Embracing the spirit of international outreach, BamBam embarked on his inaugural world tour, AREA 52, spanning from September 19 to November 11. The tour took him across diverse Asian destinations, including South Korea, the Philippines, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan. Notably, the Thailand stadium show witnessed overwhelming success, with BamBam's star power resonating with over 50,000 sold-out tickets.

