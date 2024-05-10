Abigail Movie Arrives On Digital: Where To Watch It Online? Streaming Details & More

Merely two weeks after its theatrical release, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s latest horror film Abigail got its digital premiere. It arrived at the theaters on April 19 and has since then garnered positive reviews from critics.

However, the film did not perform well at the box office during its two-week tenure. With a budget of $28 million, Abigail earned only $10 million over its first weekend and $34.7 million gross worldwide. While vampire and horror movies was a sure hit at one time, with the recent releases like Immaculate, The First Omen, and Exorcist: Believer failing at the box-office, it seems like a tough time for horror. Here’s all the details you need to know to watch it online.

Where can you watch Abigail online?

The film was released across major VOD platforms on May 7. Abigail is available to watch on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play on a rent for $19.99 ($24.99 to buy). Since the film is under the banner of Universal Pictures, Abigail is expected to release on Peacock sometime soon.

About the movie Abigail

The film follows the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a prominent underworld figure who is abducted by a group of would-be thieves. All they need to do is keep an eye on the girl over night in order to get a $50 million ransom. As the number of the captives in an isolated mansion decreases gradually, they realize to their growing terror that they are imprisoned there with “no normal little girl,” but a vampire.

The horror comedy flick is written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick. The official trailer of the movie was released on April 5 and captioned, “Don’t be fooled, Abigail will eat you alive. Experience #AbigailTheMovie in theatres soon.”

Who stars in the movie Abigail?

The film stars Alisha Weir as the titular character; alongside Melissa Barrera as Joey, former Army medic and recovering drug addict; Dan Stevens as Frank, former NYPD detective; Kathryn Newton as Sammy, a thrill-seeking hacker; Will Catlett as Rickles, former Marine sniper; Kevin Durand as Peter, dimwitted mob enforcer; and Giancarlo Esposito as Lambert, the gang leader. It also stars the late Angus Cloud as Dean, a sociopathic driver.

