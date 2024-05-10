'Need To Figure It Out': Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Was 'Offended' About DNA Tests For Son Tatum

On the SHE MD podcast featuring Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney, Khloé Kardashian made a shocking revelation, she made Tristan Thompson do several paternity tests for their surrogate-born son, Tatum Thompson.

To Thompson's dismay, the Kardashians star admitted in a candid moment that he had asked for three DNA tests. She clarified that she felt compelled to take action since Tatum didn't seem like her or Thompson, which raised questions and concerns.

How did Thompson respond? Kardashian revealed that he felt insulted by the request and was not overly excited about the notion. But even though it required going through uncharted areas. Kardashian believed that making sure everything was clear and certain was crucial.

Kardashian jokes Channing Tatum looks like her brother

In a playful moment, the 39-year-old Kardashian disclosed that she had even made fun of Tatum's likeness to her brother Rob Kardashian, asking him if he had "ever donated sperm somewhere." She couldn't help but notice how much her son and her brother looked alike.

Even as they laughed, Kardashian admitted that the idea was ridiculous given their family's dynamics, yet the idea stuck. Driven by a passion to solve the riddle, Kardashian felt obligated to look for additional confirmation even after her doctor informed her of the results of the DNA test.

The creator of Good American couldn't help but gush about how Tatum also brings up memories of her late father, Robert Kardashian, strengthening the familial ties. Even at the most unexpected times, the family seems to be united by a deep sense of love and connection that shines through amid the jokes and laughing.

Khloé Kardashian reflects on family resemblances and co-parenting with Tristan Thompson

Khloé talked candidly about the striking likeness between her late father Robert Kardashian and her son Tatum. She revealed that even at the age of one and a half, Tatum already possesses a sardonic demeanor that is reminiscent of her father's funny and dry sense of humor. Khloé finds it strange and endearing to see glimpses of her father in her son, underscoring the enigmatic ways in which life happens.

Tatum and Rob, Khloé's brother, have a strong similarity that fans have long observed. The deluge of comments highlighting Tatum's likeness to his uncle suggests that family genes have a strong influence. Khloé herself was astounded by how similar they looked.

In November 2021, Khloé and Tristan decided to have their embryos transferred to a surrogate. Only a few weeks later, Khloé got shocking news—Tristan was having a kid with a different lady. The public responded to the disclosure with a wave of condemnation and anger.

Khloé highlighted Tristan's amazing position as a father to Tatum and their 6-year-old daughter, True, despite the difficulties. Khloé thanked him for their kind co-parenting relationship and acknowledged his past transgressions. Despite the failure of their romantic relationship, Khloé feels that Tristan was meant to be their child's father. They still have a close relationship and regard for one another now, and they emphasize their joint parental responsibilities.

