Prince William Is 'Prioritizing' Kate Middleton Amid Her Cancer Treatment; Here's What Insiders Have To Say

Prince William has his priorities set straight. The royal is reportedly “prioritizing” Kate Middleton over everything else amid her cancer treatment.

Along with Kate, King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer. Both the royals have received treatment and are recovering away from the eye of the public now. This is how his wife and father being sick has affected William.

Prince Willaim prioritizing Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is on the way to recovery after she underwent a major “abdominal surgery” in January. The Princess of Wales also revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer and recovering while receiving chemotherapy in a video. A source close to the royals spoke to People Magazine and revealed that this time Prince William is prioritizing his wife. "William is prioritizing giving her all the time she needs to get better and the support, particularly to the children," they revealed.

Ingrid Seward shared how important Kate is to William by explaining that for the prince "everything hinges on Kate's well-being." After the announcement in January, William has now resumes his royal duties. The Prince was off duty for a few months because of his decision to spend time around his wife and three children.

How the situation is affecting Prince William

With his wife and father both going battling with cancer, it is a given that the Prince of Wales must be under a lot of emotional distress. A source told People how Kate and Charles’ cancer diagnosis is affecting William.

“Whether you're a prince or a pauper, no one would expect anything like this with his father and his wife both being treated for cancer," the insider shared. They added, "William is digging deep."

Royal biographer Robert Lacey explained how the circumstances surrounding the royal family have put William under “enormous pressure.” Robert elaborated saying, "The double illness has placed enormous pressure on William, both as a parent and inheritor of the family business.”

Lacey also revealed that this has brought “all kinds of challenges” for the Prince. He praised William by pointing out that the Prince had handled the situation while being calm.

Kate and William’s focus has been spending time with their children. The Prince and Princess of Wales share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. They recently celebrated Princess Charlotte’s birthday on May 2. The couple posted a sweet picture of their 9-year-old daughter and thanked the royal fans for all the wishes.

