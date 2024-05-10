Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Set To Welcome First Child Together; Announces Pregnancy

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber just announced that they are going to have a baby together. The pop singer took to Instagram to reveal the good news.

Hailey seems to look a little bit over six months pregnant, meaning that she is in the third trimester with her baby, who will probably arrive in late summer.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announce pregnancy on Instagram

The couple shared their happy news through some pictures and videos from a tranquil photoshoot. In white, Hailey Bieber proudly shows off her pregnant bump while Justin captures these moments behind the camera. Even if there was no caption on the Instagram post, the message is loud and clear – the Biebers can’t wait for their bundle of joy to come into this world.

In the adorable footage, Justin and Hailey are seen exchanging loving glances and smooches, as the singer photographs his pregnant wife. Hailey is sporting a stunning wedding gown as the couple enjoy their professional pregnancy photoshoot.

Fans have been wondering whether or not the famous couple recited their vows again during this intimate occasion, as seen from the presence of the pop star's pastor in the visuals. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Fans have been speculating about Hailey's pregnancy for a while now

When the Biebers visited Hawaii a few weeks ago, speculations began to mount after fans noticed Hailey's choice of clothing, which was a flowing dress that looked too big on her body. The two have been married since 2018.

The Canadian singer and the model have always been open about wanting kids. Justin, 29, and Hailey, 27, have previously talked about wanting to start a family of their own in 2021. Speaking with ELLE, Hailey revealed, “We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew, we wanted to be with each other.”

Fans and their loved ones are eagerly waiting for the birth of another Bieber.

ALSO READ: 'He’s Spiraling Again': Source Claims Justin Bieber's Friends Are Concerned About His Health And Behavior