While romantic comedies are notorious for their cliches, some modern and recent rom-coms are experimenting with new and inventive setups, with characters more representative of Millennials, Generation Z, and younger audiences. Modern rom-com characters still live fantasy lives full of meet-cutes and deus ex machina moments, but they also deal with more real issues such as not being successful at work, getting rejected, and being single after a long relationship. The best contemporary romantic comedies are a breath of fresh air in the genre.

Few genres make moviegoers feel as wonderful as a romantic comedy, and the top rom-coms of the last few years deliver a diverse range of stories that elicit as many swoons as chuckles. One such romantic comedy has very easily become a fan favorite. On May 2, 2024, Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine's starrer The Idea of You was released on Amazon Prime Video and was a big hit among the fans instantly. The highly regarded film follows a 40-year-old single mother who falls in love with a much younger man. Hathaway plays the part of Solène, a single mother. Nicholas Gilitzine portrays Hayes, a young and hot band singer.

The genre is as popular as ever, and the best romantic comedies released in the past few years have told some of the most unique storylines to date. Today's rom-coms have more diverse casts and frequently challenge classic romantic clichés. Here are the 7 best heart-touching romantic comedies to watch if you loved Anne Hathaway’s recent film The Idea of You.

The Perfect Find

The Perfect Find is one of the best rom-coms that was released recently. The Netflix original film that debuted in 2023 is based on Tia Williams' novel of the same name. There are major variations between the film and the book. Gabrielle Union stars as Jenna, a woman who has just gotten out of a decade-long relationship. After starting a new career, Jenna was drawn to a much younger man (Keith Powers). Though they face several challenges as they get to know each other, including the fact that Jenna worked for her mother (Gina Torres), Although they worked well together, More than the romance in the novel, both characters find a means to pursue their job goals while falling for each other.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

To All The Boys: Always and Forever is the conclusion to the fan favorite To All The Boys trilogy. It follows Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) as she battles to decide which university to attend when her hopes of attending the same school as Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) are dashed.

Though Lara Jean has already learned many lessons about love from the first two films, She did learn this time that she cannot put her life goals on hold for love, even if it makes her relationship more difficult. While Lara Jean and Peter mostly had a fairytale romance, the final chapter of their story allowed for a practical approach. The two of them headed to different universities after spending two years of high school together.

Crush

Crush, a high school rom-com that was released in 2022, is a Hulu original. Crush is undoubtedly distinctive. It has a sardonic sense of humor that parodies some teen comedy stereotypes while subverting others. After all, the story's love triangle revolves around three young women. Crush stars Roman Blanchard as Paige. Blanchard’s character Paige is a teen who joined the track team to get closer to her crush (Isabella Ferriera). During training, she becomes closer to her crush's sister, AJ (Auli'i Cravalho). Meanwhile, Paige's feelings are further complicated by the fact that the two sisters are co-captains of the track team. What makes the film work is Blanchard's great chemistry with both main females.

Palm Springs

Since Groundhog Day debuted in 1993, science fiction projects have been attracted by the concept of a time loop. While most time-loop films are morality tales in which the protagonist must learn a lesson, they are not always romantic comedies. Palm Springs transforms the science fiction notion into an ideal setting for a romantic comedy.

Sarah (Cristin Milioti) meets Nyles (Andy Samberg) at her sister's wedding and gets sucked into a vortex, causing her to repeat the day. Sarah is new to the time loop, whereas Nyles is not. He's repeated the day so many times that he's developed a more relaxed attitude about the loop. He was enjoying himself and doing things he wouldn't normally do in real life. Sarah, on the other hand, was determined to find a method to stop the situation. Their differences made them entertaining to watch together.

Single All the Way

Holiday romances are extremely prevalent. Hallmark has a monopoly on tearjerkers, but this Netflix original romantic comedy is both heartwarming and entertaining. It incorporates certain tried-and-true romantic comedy cliches such as fake dating and friends-to-lovers, and it is undoubtedly one of the best holiday romantic comedies in the last few years.

In Single All the Way, Peter (Michael Urie) returns home for the holidays and convinces his closest friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pretend to be his boyfriend. He did this after his most recent relationship ended. However, his mother (Kathy Najimy) arranged for him to go on a blind date. On the blind date, the two discovered that there may be genuine sentiments behind the relationship they were pretending to have.

The Lovebirds

The Lovebirds is a Netflix romantic comedy featuring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as two individuals who started off strong. But after years of being together, they realized their love was stagnant. They're about to leave for a friend's party when they decide to separate from each other. Only to have a man claiming to be law enforcement jump into their car and kill a man. The action pushes Leilani (Rae) and Jibran (Nanjiani) into a night in which they must battle for their lives. While the two continued to simultaneously deal with their romance falling apart or finding a way to fall back in love with one another,.

Isn’t It Romantic

Isn't It Romantic was a breakthrough film that was released in 2019. The film was a breakthrough as it featured a plus-size lady as the major love interest. In the film, Rebel Wilson portrayed Natalie, an architect who awakens in a traditional romantic comedy after being knocked out. She's always disliked rom-coms, but she recognized the only way out was through.

She soon starts dating a wealthy man named Blake (played by Liam Hemsworth), while her closest buddy Josh (Adam Devine) starts dating a yoga instructor named Isabella (Priyanka Chopra). Not only does the film highlight the stuffy clichés of rom-coms, but it also begins with a vital lesson for all viewers.

