Dearest Gentle Reader, your favorite ton is coming back to grace your screen very soon. Bridgerton's highly anticipated Season 3 is officially just a week away, and fans are thrilled. Shondaland's steamy Regency Era romance spawned a new television genre and a devoted fan base that cherished every romantic moment between each couple in Bridgerton. While Season 1 concentrated on Simon and Daphne's phony relationship, Season 2 featured a captivating romance between Bridgerton's oldest son, Anthony, and his enemy-turned-lover, Kate Sharma.

Bridgerton's popularity exploded, inspiring a spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which was similarly well received. Queen Charlotte and King George's love story introduced even more spine-tingling love scenes to Bridgerton's repertory of romance, which fans eagerly devoured. The magnanimous show-based Julia Quinn set of eight novels is returning with more drama and romance. As the beloved ton returns next week, more drama and romance. Here are the six best romantic moments that left fans breathless.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3: Complete Release Schedule With Dates, Episode Titles & More Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Anthony protects Kate and calls her ‘the bane of his existence'

Hands down, this has to be the most romantic scene in the series. As seen in Season 2, Episode 5, of the series, Anthony frequently overlooked a beautiful moment in which he refused to hear anything unpleasant about Kate Sharma. The ill-fated meal with the Sheffields ended badly, with Kate being abused in every manner possible. Unable to stand it, Anthony immediately stood up for Kate, declaring how well-reared and kindhearted she was.

Advertisement

However, his love for Kate was becoming a hardship for him. She implored him to stay with Edwina. Anthony then admitted to Kate that she was constantly on his mind. He dreamed of her every night and day. Even being with Edwina didn't make them stop. He then told her that she was the bane of his existence and the object of all his desires.

Charlotte and George’s moment beneath the bed

Despite their ups and downs, Charlotte and George maintained a flourishing marriage for years. They had a large number of children, and despite their difficulties, their love for one another remained strong. George and Charlotte did not pursue other lovers or mistresses since they were content with one another. One of the last sequences in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story demonstrates this.

As an elderly George delved deeper into his mind, Charlotte was able to connect with him under the bed, just as she had when he couldn't deliver his speech to Parliament when they were younger. Under the bed, they were young and whole again, and they could spend time together as they had previously. That's what she told him—that their love transcended generations.

Daphne and Simon's illicit touch at the Art Gallery

The slower, timid moments between Daphne and Simon were the highlights of their romance. Both of them enjoyed deceiving the ton with their phony courting, but the only people they fooled were themselves. In Season 1, Episode 3, Daphne and Simon found peace in an empty passage of a crowded art gallery.

Their actual sentiments surfaced when their hands touched. Overwhelmed by the emotions of the artwork and their own attraction to one another. The encounter was brief but poignant, and it was undoubtedly one of the most significant developments that reinforced Daphne and Simon's feelings for each other.

Kate and Anthony's Featherington Ball and declaration of love

After many twists and turns and circumstances that nearly ended Kate and Anthony's romance, There was a light at the end of the tunnel. In Season 2, Episode 8, Kate allowed herself to be happy by dancing with Anthony at the Featherington Ball. Which was the season's final ball. Even though the entire town threw them filthy looks, Anthony and Kate preferred to solely look at each other and continue dancing, unconcerned about what others thought.

Advertisement

It was as if they had resolved to be together, regardless of what others thought. Which was a welcome change from their self-sacrificing character. Anthony and Kate proposed under fireworks as the Queen rescued them. They confessed their love for each other, addressed each other by their true names, and proposed marriage.

Brimsley & Reynolds' Secret Dance

One of the smaller subplots in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was the hidden relationship between Brimsley and Reynolds. The Queen and King's right-hand men, respectively. They had discovered true love in one another, but history was not their friend. At the time, love between two men or two women was not acceptable, and it could not be made public.

Even so, Brimsley and Reynolds were able to find fleeting moments of love amidst the mayhem. Whether it was a touch of the hand or a private spin between the two as the court danced with the King and Queen, These guys exhibited the spirit of genuine love on the show, even though their romance ended.

The engagement ring gets caught on Kate's finger

Anthony made the terrible mistake of proposing to Edwina rather than Kate. He was misled by his beliefs about what he was required to do for his family. Even that couldn't prevent his coming romance with the elder sibling. In Season 2, Episode 5, Kate was shocked and hurt when the jeweler compelled her to try on Edwina's ring. He did this to ensure that it fit properly, and as fate would have it, the betrothal band got stuck on her ring finger.

She was agitated. But she couldn't help but appreciate the trinket that connected her sister to Anthony and how well it fit her. She and Anthony were entranced by the sight of it. The thing they desired most yet denied themselves for no apparent reason. It seemed as if the cosmos had intended for them to be together from the beginning.

These were some of the most heart-fluttering and gasp-worthy moments from the Bridgerton universe. Meanwhile, Season 3 of Bridgerton will be released in two parts. Part 1 of the series would be released on May 16, 2024, and Part 2 of the series would be released on June 12, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3: Netflix Reveals Kanthony Sneak Peek Featuring Penelope and Francesca