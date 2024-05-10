Baby Reindeer's Nava Mau Reveals She Didn't Know She Had 'Internalized' Anger While Comparing Herself To Her Character; Deets Here

Nava Mau opened up about how playing her character in Baby Reindeer made her aware of her repressed feelings. The actress shared how reading the script of the show reminded her of her internalized anger.

The actress plays the role of Teri in the Netflix show. Mau revealed how the script of the show made a “place in her heart.”

Nava Mau reveals how Baby Reindeer affected her

Nava Mau plays the role of Teri, a trans woman in the new show Baby Reindeer. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spoke out about how the script of the show made her acknowledge her feelings. She shared that she “had no idea” of the “internalized anger” she carried with herself before playing this part.

“As a trans woman, as a Latina woman, I have had to do that in order to survive,” she said. Nava explained the reason for her internalized anger was so she could make her way into the world as far as she could.

"As a trans woman, as a Latina woman, I have had to do that in order to survive," she said. Nava explained the reason for her internalized anger was so she could make her way into the world as far as she could.

The actress explained how she felt like it was her responsibility to "take care" of people's emotions. She describes the burden to be "difficult" and "challenging." The actress explained how playing Teri gave her a new perspective. "To play a character who felt so entitled to her own emotions and was not too concerned about taking care of other people's emotions," Nava shared. She admitted feeling "empowered" and "in tune" with her body because of Teri.

Nava Mau talks about how Baby Reindeer’s script

Nava Mau recalled how she reacted when she had the chance to read Baby Reindeer’s script. She admitted that the moment she got her hands on the script she could not stop reading it.

She shared how she stayed up all night reading it and went as far as journaling about it. The star did not stop at that, she spoke about how she kept asking her agents if she got the part or not. “It really kind of found a place in my mind and in my heart and never left,” she said.

Baby Reindeer is a thriller series based on the real-life experiences of actor and comedian Richard Gadd. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

