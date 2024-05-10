'Hurts My Feelings A Lot': Vanderpump Rules Reunion Trailer Shows Ariana Madix Breaking Down In Tears Over VPR Season 11 Finale

Step into the world of Vanderpump Rules, where drama unfolds, friendships are tested, and emotions run high. As the cast prepares to reunite for a special gathering, tensions are high. Everyone’s excited to see what happens next, especially Ariana Madix.

Ariana’s emotional reaction to the trailer

Recently, a trailer for Season 11 was released, which gave fans a glimpse of Ariana Madis, breaking down in tears while watching the finale. Let’s dive deeper into why Ariana’s reaction has everyone talking and what it means for the upcoming reunion.

The trailer kicks off with host Andy Cohen setting the stage for the cast to watch the Season 11 ending together. As the scene unfolds, Ariana Madix is visibly shaken by what she sees. She’s clearly shocked by what she’s seeing, and she says, “What the f—k?”

Then, host Cohen asks her how she feels about what's going on, and why does she looks really upset. "It hearts my feelings a lot, It really does" says Ariana while she keeps on sobbing. The particular scene from the trailer involves a conversation between her and Tom Sandoval. Ariana's ex, Sandoval insists that their connection is genuine. He claims that Ariana knows him well enough to see this is not acting.

However, Madix asserts that she doesn’t know Sandoval anymore and wants to move on from their past. “I just want you away from me. I just want you gone,” added Ariana. In case, you don’t know, Ariana and Sandoval dated for nine years before he cheated on her with former co-star Raquel Leviss.

Why were they made to watch the trailer together?

In the clip, it can be seen that the entire cast is watching the ending together. Host Andy Cohen explains that the cast members have shared a unique and fascinating experience over the past decade. He says they’ve been through a lot over the past ten years, so they wanted to see everyone’s genuine reactions as it happens. It’s a way to bring them all closer and share in the emotions of the show’s finale.

However, as the reunion trailer plays, things get super intense. The cast is all worked up, and you can practically feel the tension crackling in the air. And, Marix’s unfiltered reaction just proved it. She expressed clearly that she was hurt and wanted to create a distance with her ex Tom Sandoval.

More tense moments and unresolved conflicts

In fact, it’s just not Ariana and Sandoval feeling the emotions. Jo tearfully confronts Katie, expressing that she felt ganged up on, particularly by Katie. Katie acknowledges that she was going through a lot at that time, but Jo insists that it’s not an excuse for her behavior.

Throughout season 11, viewers saw Schwartz trying to figure out his love after splitting from Katie. James and Scheana also get involved in the drama with Sandoval, but he remains silent despite James’ accusations.

With emotions running high, anticipation for the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is on another level. Fans can’t wait for all the drama and secrets to come out. So, keep your eyes peeled out—it’s going to be a memorable season.

