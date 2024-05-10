Hilary Duff Posts Sweet Snap With Newborn Daughter; Says Now She Knows Why She Made Her 'Wait So Long'

Hilary Duff took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of herself with her daughter Townes. The star shares her newborn daughter with her husband Matthew Koma.

Duff explained why her daughter made them “wait so long” before being born in a previous Instagram post. Here’s what the star has to say about her newborn.

Hilary Duff posts picture with daughter

Hilary Duff blessed her fan’s feeds with an adorable picture of her daughter Townes. The star gave birth to her newborn on 3 May 2024. Hilary posted a picture of her cuddling with her newborn daughter on her Instagram story.

The photo featured a very sleepy Townes napping on the star. The actress can be seen smiling at the camera while lying down as her daughter rests on her chest. She captioned the picture with "Townsie gahhh." Duff is wearing no makeup in the picture paired with a pair of comfy pajamas. Her daughter sports a green onesie.

Hilary Duff’s welcomes daughter Townes

Hilary posted a picture of her newborn daughter gushing about her existence. The star welcomed her daughter with her husband Matthew Koma last week. Duff gave birth to her fourth child at home through waterbirth. In a caption that accompanied the picture, the star joked about why her daughter took a while to be born. The caption read, "Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long… She was perfecting those Cheeks!"

The carousel post featured pictures of Hilary surrounded by water. One of the pictures showed Matthew holding Townes in his arms as he looked at her with adoration. The star expressed her eagerness by saying she had been “dreaming” to hold her daughter. Hilary summed up how she spent the first few days with her daughter in the caption. She wrote, “The past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic.”

The How I Met Your Father star has four children. She shares three of them with her husband Matthew Koma. The couple are parents to Banks Violet, 5, Mae James, 3, and their newborn Townes. Hilary Duff shares her oldest child Luca, 12 with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

