Stray Kids, the popular K-pop group, will be performing at one of the most happening music festivals, Lollapalooza, in 2024. They are not just performing, but they are also set to headline the concert event, which means they are one of the main acts of the day. Moreover, the K-pop group IVE has also been announced to join the lineup of performers, including VCHA.

Stary Kids to headline Lollapalooza 2024

On March 19, 2024, the anticipated lineup for the annual music festival, Lollapalooza, was announced via the event’s official social media page. Among many popular global artists, Stray Kids was announced as the only K-pop band who would be headlining the show. The group is confirmed to be one of the main performers among SZA, Tyler the Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex. Previously, the K-pop act also headlined Lollapalooza Paris in 2023.

Moreover, there are many other artists who have joined the line-up to perform on the day. LOVE DIVE hitmaker, the popular K-pop group IVE, has also joined the extensive list of performers. VCHA, the newly formed girl group by JYP Entertainment, is also included in the long list of artists who will dazzle on the stage. Artists such as Deftones, Zedd, Conan Grey, Kesha, TV Girl, FLO, Tyla, including popular Japanese singer Yoasobi, will also be performing at the festival.

The concert festival will be held at Grant Park, Chicago, Illinois. The event will be held for four days in total, from April 1, 2024, to April 4, 2024. The presale tickets for the concert will start soon, but only for a limited amount of time. Information on how to buy tickets is available on the official website for the event.

More about Stray Kids, IVE and VCHA

Stray Kids is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The group is best known for creating their own songs and being heavily involved with the production. Moreover, they are also preparing to release new music for the fans and go on their third world tour in 2024.

IVE, formed by Starship Entertainment, is comprised of Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. When they debuted in 2022, they quickly gained immense popularity from the K-pop community for their artistry and phenomenal stage performances. VCHA, on the other hand, is an American girl group formed by JYP Entertainment and Republic Records through the A2K, a reality show competition. Composed of Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG, and Kaylee, they released their second single, Only One, on March 15, 2024.