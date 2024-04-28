‘Always Check Yourself': Love Island Fame Dani Dyer Reacts As She Had To Get IUD Removed After Device Went 'Missing'

Dani Dyer, the winner of the fourth season of the reality show Love Island, has undergone a keyhole surgery after her IUD went missing in her body. She shared an update on the same from her hospital bed.

Born to Joanne Mas and Danny Dyer in the London Borough of Newham, the 27-year-old television personality and actor began her career as an extra in several films starring her father including Doghouse (2009), Run for Your Wife (2012), and Vendetta (2013). She then appeared in her first reality show, ITV2’s Survival of the Fittest followed by Love Island Season 4 which she won in 2018.

Dyer is a mother of three kids. She gave birth to a baby boy with Sammy Kimmence in 2021. She welcomed twin daughters, Summer and Star, with partner West Ham soccer player Jarrod Bowen in May last year. However, on April 23, Dani took to TilkTok to share her experience with the eight-year-long Mirena intrauterine device for contraception which had been inserted only seven months ago.

Dani Dyer shared a video message on TikTok from her hospital bed

Dyer mentioned that she chose this procedure for birth control and got the IUD inserted because she did not want to worry about contraception anymore. She had a Mirena coil fitted because she had heard only good and positive reviews about the same from her friends. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

During the initial days, Dyer said, “I absolutely loved it. I had obviously a little bit of pain at the beginning but I obviously knew it was just my body getting used to it.” However, “I started having, like, terrible cramps ... loads and loads of bleeding,” she added.

But she put off visiting the doctor and explained that she is not a “drama queen” when it comes to her health. She eventually sought help from health professionals when she had “really severe pains the other month.” She said, "I was just like, 'I just don't know if this is normal.”

After a couple of appointments, she was informed that “it’s gone missing. It's completely dislodged and moved.” The doctor told Dyer “what's happened is so rare so I don't want to scare anyone but I've got to have key hole surgery because of where it is embedded.”

Following the surgery, Dyer updated her fans saying, “I feel fine this morning just a bit drowsy. I was more nervous about the general anaesthetic side of it but it just feels like a really good sleep. I feel fine, the scar is really small, he went through my belly button and then through my stomach but he's glued it so I think I will be alright with scarring. I just feel a bit tired but other than that it's quite a nice little night off.” She also mentioned that the doctor has suggested she get back to normal activities.

What is the Mirena coil and IUD?

The Mirena coil is a “highly effective contraceptive and, compared with other intrauterine devices, reduces menstrual bleeding,” as per the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine device is widely used in the UK and other countries.

Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUC) removal is usually a simple process that only involves gently pulling on the IUC strings. One frequent side effect of IUC removal and use is missing IUC strings, or IUC strings that are invisible at the external cervical os. With the right equipment and sufficient anesthetic, most IUCs with missing strings can be recovered in the clinic. To enhance intracervical IUC string viewing, a colposcope may be utilized.

ALSO READ: Love Island: All Stars Announces Its First-Ever Winners; Couple Takes £50,000 Cash Prize