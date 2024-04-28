Parks and Recreation Star Adam Scott Jokes Calzones Are Going to Be on His 'Gravestone'; Says It's Following Him Around

Adam Scott's character Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation had a famous obsession with calzones, which still resonates with fans years after the show ended. Despite the series concluding in 2015 after a successful seven-season run, Scott, now 51, continues to receive nods to his character's love for the Italian dish.

He humorously admits that calzones might be forever linked to him, joking that they could even end up on his gravestone. Scott attributes this ongoing joke to the show's co-creator Mike Schur. Whenever fans or restaurants reference calzones, Scott playfully reminds Schur that the legacy of his character's affection for the stuffed pastries lives on.

Adam Scott's Calzone Connection: From Delivery Guy to TV Icon

Adam Scott finds himself amused by the ongoing association between himself and calzones, considering it a sort of full-circle experience. He shares a humorous anecdote from his past, revealing that in his earlier years, he worked as a pizza delivery guy, often ferrying these delightful concoctions of cheese, dough, and sauce to hungry customers.

While Scott finds it somewhat absurd that calzones have become a recurring motif in his life, he doesn't see anything inherently wrong with them. He acknowledges that the calzone reference is likely to stick around indefinitely but views it as a light-hearted and amusing aspect of his interactions with fans. Despite the seemingly endless loop of calzone jokes, Scott embraces the humor it brings to his life and remains appreciative of the playful banter it sparks with fans.

Reflecting on the enduring nature of the gag, Scott accepts that it's become a part of his identity, albeit a somewhat quirky one. He finds humor in the fact that something as seemingly mundane as a calzone has become so deeply intertwined with his public persona. Overall, while he may find it a bit silly, Scott appreciates the lightheartedness and joy that the calzone reference brings to his interactions with fans and embraces it as a fun and harmless aspect of his life.

Adam Scott Still Fondly Reminisces About 'Parks and Rec' Days, Missing His Castmates

Adam Scott reflects fondly on his time on Parks and Recreation, expressing his genuine love for the show. Even before joining the cast, he was an avid fan. Despite nearly ten years passing since the sitcom ended, Scott reveals that the bond among the cast remains strong. He admits to missing the daily interactions with his former co-stars and cherishes their continued communication through a group text chain, which sees regular contributions from everyone.

Scott emphasizes the camaraderie and warmth among the cast, noting that they all recognized the special nature of their time together on the show. He dismisses any notion of taking their experience for granted, highlighting the genuine enjoyment they all had on set. For Scott, the memories of working on Parks and Recreation are cherished, and he appreciates the unique camaraderie that existed among the cast and crew.

Parks and Recreation Cast Ready for a Reboot: Amy Poehler Says She's In

Parks and Recreation boasted a star-studded cast including Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, Retta, and, of course, Adam Scott. Poehler, who portrayed the beloved Leslie Knope, expressed her readiness for a potential reboot in April 2022, affirming her enthusiasm by stating she's always standing by the opportunity.

'Poehler's willingness to reprise her role reflects the enduring love and attachment she, along with the rest of the cast, holds for the show. As for fans eager to relive the magic of Pawnee, the entire series is available for streaming on Peacock, offering a chance to revisit the quirky and heartwarming adventures of the Parks and Recreation Department anytime, anywhere.

