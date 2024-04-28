Did Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Skip Thank You, Goodnight Doc Screening After Singer's Not A 'Saint' Remarks?

Jon Bon Jovi grabbed eyes when he was not accompanied by his wife, Dorothea Hurley, on Hulu’s Special screening of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Jon Bon Jovi’s wife’s absence came just days after he opened up about his married life, sharing that he has not been a “saint” in his marriage.

Why did Jon Bon Jovi’s wife skip Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story screening?

According to reports sourced via Page Six, Hurley let the event pass because of her undisclosed illness. The source claimed that this illness prevented Dorothea Hurley from accompanying her husband to the special screening. But before the screening, Jovi made quite a remark about his marital journey, grabbing attention from the public and media alike.

During his interview with the Independent, Jovi opened up about his married life. Jon Bon Jovi married Dorothea Hurley at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas back in 1989. The American singer shared that he believes his relationship with his wife worked for such a long time because of mutual admiration in society and being lucky enough to have grown up together.

But in the same statement, he agreed that to make their marriage sustainable, Hurley had to take some pain and show tolerance to it.

Further, he admitted that he had not been a saint in his married life, adding, “These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom. It’s about never lying about having been a saint but not being a fool enough to f*** up the home life, either.”

What advice did Jon Bon Jovi give to his son for marrying Millie Bobby Brown?

During his appearance on Good Morning America, Jovi was asked about his advice to his son, Jake Bongiovi, as he plans to marry his fiancee, Millie Bobby Brown. The co-host of the show, Lara Spencer, humorously asked, “You don’t think they’re going to listen, do you?”

Jon Bon Jovi, on the other hand, had a pretty serious answer. He revealed that the only thing that made his marriage work with his wife was the fact that they grew up together. Even though he admitted that married life has its own hardships, he strongly believed that growing together can make things work.

“The magic for me has just been growing together with Dorothea. Every day is a challenge and a change. But if you’re growing together, hopefully, things will work out,” he remarked.

Admitting on his journey, it seems like Jovi was able to identify the fundamentals to run his married life. Jon Bon Jovi and his childhood love and now wife, Dorothea Hurley, share four kids together. Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story was released on April 26, 2024, and is available for streaming on Hulu.

