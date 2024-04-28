Aamir Khan, who has earned the recognition of Mr. Perfectionist, recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actor avoids attending awards and events, surprises everyone with his presence on Kapil Sharma's reality show. This was the first time when Aamir appeared on the comedy reality show along with his sisters, Nikhat Hegde and Farhat.

Aamir Khan reveals sister Nikhat acted in Pathaan:

While talking to Kapil Sharma, Aamir Khan made a surprising revelation about his elder sister Nikhat Hegde on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Aamir Khan introduces his sisters, Nikhat (his elder sister) and Farhat (his younger sister), to Kapil and the audience. Aamir then asks Kapil, "Have you seen Pathaan?" Kapil says, "Yes."

The actor continued, "There is a woman in Pathaan, who tells Shah Rukh Khan, 'From now on, you are Pathaan' and ties an amulet on his arm, that's my sister." After this revelation, the audience and everyone applauds Nikhat. Further, Kapil also reveals how Aamir's sister Nikhat never introduces herself as Aamir's sister.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, Pathaan released on big screens on January 25, 2023.

Speaking about Aamir Khan, the actor turned producer for Kiran Rao's directional Laapataa Ladies. Laapataa Ladies released in theaters on March 1, 2024 and received applause from the audience.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show:

The Great Indian Kapil Show marks a new beginning for Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover as they ended their 6-year-long feud and reunited for the show. So far, celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, Rohit Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and more have appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show as guests.

The Great Indian Kapil Show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur and Sunil Grover. Fresh episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show premiere every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

