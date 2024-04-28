The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Watch & More

Madness and chaos are going to be the staples of the next episode of the series. With The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 5 lined up with a final release date, fans are already excited to catch up with what is to come up next. Here is all we know about the next episode of the anime.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 5: Release Date, and Where to Watch

The final release date of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 5 will be April 30, 2024. The episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. All relevant updates will be added to this section as they come.

Previous Episode Recap

The title of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 4 was 'Returning Spirits Festival.' The episode began in the Holloween setup, where most of those attending were the undead. Amid this, it is seen that Lise was coming across vivid dreams of her uncle who had been dead for a long time.

This was a hint enough for her to know that her uncle was somewhere around this festival. It was also revealed that her uncle would be trying his best to attack individuals in this night. Thus, the protection of the common people became their first priority. In the final scenes of the episode, it is seen that the demons could not talk to Alan as they had planned. A new conflict is to open up in the outing to come ahead.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 5: What To Expect Next?

The title of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Episode 5 will be 'The Beginning of Madness.' As suggested by the title, the festival is expected to experience mad chaos around. The first threat to the common people is Lise's uncle. Moreover, the demons continue to be the biggest danger for them.

However, the heroes are around to ensure everyone's safety for a while. In any case, madness and chaos are ensured. Thus, it will be interesting to see what the plot brings forth in the upcoming episode.

*The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

