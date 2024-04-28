Are Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant having 2nd pre-wedding celebration in London? Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor’s PIC from event goes viral

It was earlier this year in March, a three-day grand pre-wedding celebration of Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and his fiancé Radhika Merchant was held in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The gala event was attended by notable personalities from all walks of life.

Now, nearly a month later, several pictures going viral on the internet raise speculations about Anant and Radhika’s second pre-wedding celebrations in London.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding in London

After grand celebrations in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani seem to have prepared for the second pre-wedding gala celebrations in London. Several pictures and videos have been ruling the internet suggesting Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding functions taking place in London.

A series of viral pictures shared by a fan page on their Instagram handle claimed a photo of Anant as he landed in London recently. Meanwhile, the following stories featured pictures that showed the Stoke Park estate dazzled with lights where the supposed party took place.

Take a look:

In addition to this, if fan pages are to be believed, Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also attended the party. A viral photo showed both the stars posing for dashing clicks with Punjabi singer Imran Khan.

Furthermore, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam along with his wife Sarah Atif also graced the special occasion. The photographs of the same have constantly been ruling the internet.

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning that the singer had also dropped similar photographs on his social media with a caption, “Team AA - A night to remember”

Take a look:

On the other hand, a DNA report claims that the business giants are all set to host a second pre-wedding celebration of Anant and Radhika between May 28 and May 30 on a cruise ship off the coast of South France. It has also been claimed that Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan are likely to attend the ceremony along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who are close friends with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Furthermore, the report further states that not London, Anant, and Radhika will tie the nuptial knot in Mumbai in July later this year in the presence of their family and friends.

