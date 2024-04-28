Samantha calls Ram Charan's wife Upasana 'hottest mommy' as she gets a sweet birthday wish

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 36th birthday today, on April 28. On the occasion of her birthday, wishes are pouring in for the actor from fans and well-wishers. Celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Tamannaah Bhatia and several others have extended warm wishes.

In a recent update now, Ram Charan's better half Upasana Konidela, who is also a close friend of Samantha took to her social media platform and shared her warm wishes for the actor. Reacting to the same, Samantha expressed her gratitude for Upasana and called her ‘hottest mommy'.

Upasana Konidela wishes Samantha on her birthday

On April 28, Upasana took to her Instagram story section, shared a throwback picture, and wrote, “Happy happy birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl always inspired to stay healthy looking at u.”

Later, Samantha took to her story section and reposted Upasana's story. The Kushi actress wrote, “Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela. Hottest mommy.” In the picture, Samantha, and Upasana were seen in the kitchen while having a candid moment with each other.

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were seen together in a 2018 action thriller flick titled Rangasthalam, helmed by Pushpa fame director Sukumar.

Work front of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ram Charan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all geared up to return in a Prime Video action thriller web series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, which is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra, and Richard Madden in a lead role.

The series will feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Varun Dhawan as Honey, and Bunny. The series will combine the heart-pounding aspects of a cutthroat spy action thriller with the gentle touch of a love story, all set against a bright 1990s backdrop. The web series has been penned by Sita R Menon along with Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D.K. who are also the creators of the upcoming show.

Apart from that, Samantha is also in talks with Atlee Kumar for his next action-thriller project featuring Allu Arjun.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is gearing up for his political drama Game Changer, which also features Kiara Advani, S J Suryah, Nassar, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and others in key parts.

In addition to Game Changer, the actor will also appear in the tentatively titled sports drama RC16, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada icon Dr Shivarajkumar. Buchi Babu Sana directed the movie.

Ram Charan has also partnered up with Pushpa filmmaker Sukumar for their second collaboration, tentatively titled RC17 bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

