Tom Sandoval Replies To Rachel Leviss' Lawsuit; Here's What The Vanderpump Rules Star Say

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has finally responded to Rachel Leviss' (formerly known as Raquel) lawsuit that sued him for recording and publishing Leviss without her consent during their private times. Addressing the matter, Sandoval made his stance clear that Leviss is falsely trying to rebrand herself as a victim in the entire narrative.

How did Tom Sandoval respond to Rachel Leviss' allegations?

As retrieved via Page Six, Sandoval called out Leviss for her futile attempt to gain the limelight by playing her victim card. He tagged revenge porn lawsuit as a “thinly veiled attempt to extend her fame and to rebrand herself as the victim instead of the other woman.”

Further, as per the retrieved court documents, it has come to the knowledge that Leviss is also trying to make Ariana Madix a “scorned woman.”

Sandoval’s attorney supported their claims by stating that Leviss’ “provocative podcast” and her movie, Rachel Goes Rogue, is “to further bend the narrative to her will,” are just one of her attempts to gain public sympathy for her sided story.

ALSO READ: 'Had Me Under His Love Spell': Rachel Leviss Claims Tom Sandoval Allegedly Gaslit Her During Affair

Why did Rachel Leviss sue Tom Sandoval?

During their time on Vanderpump Rules, Leviss and Sandoval engaged in a raunchy affair that became one of the major highlights of the Bravo show. But soon after, Leviss sued Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on the charges of revenge porn, eavesdropping, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.

As per Leviss’ claim, she was filmed without her consent when she FaceTime with Sandoval, which shows her “in a state of undress and masturbating.” However, Sandoval’s attorney defended that “these videos were created by Leviss and published by Leviss to Sandoval via a consensual exchange on Facetime, i.e., ‘their video calls.'”

Leviss’ legal charges acknowledge the fact that her “actions were morally objectionable and hurtful to Madix,” but they still claim her to be a victim of Sandoval’s predatory behavior.

Leviss’ complaint read as follows, “Lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded sexually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal.”

Through this court battle, Leviss seeks compensation for the damage caused, coupled with a halted distribution of her tape by Madix and Sandoval, with the destruction of all the available copies. Lisa Vanderpump, on the other hand, took Sandoval’s side by bashing Leviss. “I think if you don’t want to have somebody share your porn, then don’t send it to your best friend’s boyfriend,” Vanderpump stated. As the legal battle commences, it is to be seen which side’s narrative is true and who the true predator is.

