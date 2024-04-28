White House Correspondents' Association Dinner 2024: Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Chris Pine And More Stars Who Attended The Event

In Hollywood, Los Angeles hosts the Oscars, and New York hosts the Met Gala. In Washington, D.C., they have the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner. This event started in 1921 and is usually held on the last Saturday of April. The event's agenda is to raise money for the WHCA, a group of journalists who report to the White House.

The prestigious journalism awards ceremony recognizes exceptional reporters and photographers for their bold contributions to the profession. It also honors college students dedicated to pursuing a career in journalism by providing valuable scholarships.

Much like other prestigious events such as the Oscars and the Met Gala, the significance of the ceremony is heightened by the presence of esteemed individuals who grace it.

Who attended the 2024 White House Correspondents Association Dinner?

The 2024 White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) meeting took place officially on April 27, 2024, at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Hosted by SNL comedian Colin Jost, the event witnessed several A list celebrities. Some of them included Molly Ringwald, Chris Pine, Lynda Carter, Scarlett Johansson, Keri Russell, and Savannah Guthrie.

Furthermore, actress and director Fran Drescher, along with Rosario Dawson, Wilson Cruz, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Sonequa Martin-Green, Peter George Heermann Neal, Naomi Biden, and Sophia Bush, were also present at the star studded event.

Moreover, when it came to other stars at the event, Dolores Rice and Andrew McCarthy, Hiroyuki Sanada, Questlove, Jodi Long and Rufus Sewell also graced the event.

Colin Jost wins over Tough White House Correspondents dinner crowd

SNL comedian Colin Jost delivered a mixed bag of political anecdotes, media jokes and Biden age wisecracks in front of a demanding crowd over the weekend.

However, it wasn't until the end of his speech that he completely won over the gathering of journalists and politicians who had come to hear him humorously criticize the President and the Washington press corps.

Jost closed his remarks by telling President Joe Biden about his 95-year-old grandfather, a longtime fireman in Staten Island, N.Y., who voted Democrat in the 2020 presidential election even though that borough of New York City is known to favor Republicans.

