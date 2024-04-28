Carol Burnett, the renowned American comedian, recently turned 91 on April 26 and had someone really special to wish her birthday. Burnett, who in the past expressed her interest in sleeping with Bradley Cooper before she entered her 90s, was taken by surprise when Cooper himself wished her birthday through a recorded video on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Bradley Cooper wishes Carol Burnett on her 91st birthday

As Carol Burnett made her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , the host Jimmy could hardly stop himself from mentioning her wish to “do” with Cooper before she turned 91. During the show, Burnett reminded Kimmel of her birthday, stating, "Well, you know, my birthday is Friday.” Kimmel went ahead and revealed the pre-planned gift for her, sharing, “We did reach out to Bradley, and, well, he sent this.”

Soon, Cooper appeared on the screen and wished Burnett a very happy birthday, revealing that he is her fan and has always watched constantly over the years, further expressing his wish to meet with her one day in real life.

Cooper said, “Hello, Carol Burnett, it's Bradley Cooper. I just wanted to wish you a very happy 91st birthday. I've been such a massive fan of yours ever since I was a kid, watched your show religiously, and it's a thrill to leave you this message,” he continued. “I hope to meet you one day and maybe even work together. I hope you have a great day; see ya." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Amused by the surprise, Burnett expressed, "Oh, that is hysterical. I love that…What a great birthday present, thank you. So adorable.”

Kimmel could hardly stop himself from joking about the situation and making it clear that she might not get the chance to get laid down with Cooper now, but things are going well in the right direction. “It’s not s*x. It’s a step in that direction. That’s how Bradley does it: first, he sends a video message,” Kimmel remarked.

ALSO READ: 'Thinking About Bradley Cooper': Carol Burnett Jokes About The One Thing She Wants To Do Before Turning 91

Carol Burnett expressed her wish to sleep with Bradley Cooper

In the past, on Live with Kelly and Mark, Burnett humorously revealed her plans before she turned 91. The host, Kelly Ripa, recalled Burnett’s past remarks on her podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly, where she expressed her bold wish to “do” with Bradley Cooper.

Recalling her past comments, the co-host, Mark Consuelos, marked how Burnett made her wish to sleep with Cooper clear. He shared, “You know, I listened to the podcast … I loved hearing your stories. And you said something very funny, that, ‘Is there something you wanted to do that you haven’t done yet before you turn 90?’ And you said, ‘George Clooney.’"

Fueled by this, Ripa cross-checked if Cooper had reached out to Burnett, but sadly, there was no move, as Burnett revealed, “No, but now I’m thinking about Bradley Cooper." Ripa then even went ahead and asked Cooper to get in touch with the Palm Royale star through the right phone. Ripa stated, “Everyone knows that this is the official morning show of Bradley Cooper. He loves this show. Brad? Give Carol a call. And you know which phone to use."

With Carol Burnett turning 91 this year, she might not have yet slept with Cooper, but receiving a personal greeting from him on the occasion of her birthday must have surely made this year’s birthday even more special. On the other hand, Cooper is reported to have been dating the supermodel Gigi Hadid since October 2023.

ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper Wins Hearts In His Abbott Elementary Cameo After Academy Awards 2024