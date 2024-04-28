BREAKING: Samantha drops a big announcement on her birthday; set for comeback with film Bangaram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media platform and shared a poster of her upcoming project titled Bangaram.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media platform Instagram, and shared a clip of her upcoming project titled Bangaram and wrote, “Not everything has to be glitter to be golden.” #Bangaram @tralalamovingpictures. Starting soon.”
In the clip, Samantha can be seen in her most riveting avatar while firing a double-barrel gun.