BREAKING: Samantha drops a big announcement on her birthday; set for comeback with film Bangaram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media platform and shared a poster of her upcoming project titled Bangaram.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 28, 2024  |  02:39 PM IST |  410
BREAKING: Samantha drops a big announcement about her comeback film; first look out
BREAKING: Samantha drops a big announcement about her comeback film; first look out (PC: Samantha Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media platform Instagram, and shared a clip of her upcoming project titled Bangaram and wrote, “Not everything has to be glitter to be golden.” #Bangaram @tralalamovingpictures. Starting soon.”

In the clip, Samantha can be seen in her most riveting avatar while firing a double-barrel gun.

Credits: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
