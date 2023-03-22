The Fabulous star Chae Soo Bin to play lead role in upcoming drama Treat Her With Caution

South Korean actress Chae Soo Bin will now be seen in a lead role in upcoming drama ‘Treat Her With Caution’. Chae Soo Bin was recently seen in Netflix’s ‘The Fabulous’ alongside SHINee member Choi Min Ho. ‘Treat Her With Caution’ is an upcoming drama that follows a spy in hiding as she disguises herself as a housewife. The spy is forced to hide from the world following an unprecedented betrayal from one of her own colleagues. The protagonist will also have a very strong sense of justice and make it a point to personally punish anyone who interferes in the delivery of the same.

Chae Soo Bin is a 28-year-old South Korean actress who has been a part of some really popular K-dramas. Some of her most remarkable works include Park Bo Gum starrer ‘Love in the Moonlight’, Jung Hae In starrer ‘A Piece of Your Mind’ and ‘Strongest Deliveryman’. Chase Soo Bin made her official acting debut with the 2014 South Korean movie ‘My Dictator’. Chae Soo Bin was born as Bae Soo Bin but since that was also the stage name of an already established South Korean actor, her name was changed to Chae Soo Bin.

Rise to fame

Following her debut, Chae Soo Bin was seen in a variety of dramas, her claim to fame however was her role in the Korean historical drama ‘Love in the Moonlight’ where she was cast alongside Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung. In the show ‘Love in the Moonlight’, Chae Soo Bin played the role of a smart, young woman who is chosen as the crown princess. Her role in the show massively contributed to her fame. It was after ‘Love in the Moonlight’ that Chae Soo Bin had successfully established herself as a promising actor.

Her role in ‘Strongest Deliveryman’ alongside ‘Reply 1988’ fame Go Kyung Pyo further contributed to her popularity. Her character Lee Dan Ah was loved by viewers for its focused demeanour and straightforward nature. It will be interesting to see Chae Soo Bin in a completely different light in her upcoming drama ‘Treat Her With Caution’.

