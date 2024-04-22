Kim Hye Yoon in Lovely Runner, Kim Go Eun in Goblin and more; 5 K-dramas where female lead saves male lead

In traditional K-dramas, male leads often take on the role of protector, embodying the classic "knight in shining armor" trope. However, in recent K-dramas, we've witnessed a refreshing shift with the reversal of roles where the female leads become the saviors of the male protagonists in need.

With their unique talents and resilience, these extraordinary women emerge as lifelines for the men they care for. Whether through superpowers, time travel, or unwavering support, here are five K-dramas where the female leads step up as the guardians and rescuers of their male leads.

Kim Hye Yoon in Lovely Runner for Byeon Woo Seok

Adapted from a beloved web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, the creative mind behind True Beauty, Lovely Runner, is a captivating time-slip romance. At its core, it poses a compelling question: "What lengths would you go to save your ultimate idol?" Kim Hye Yoon takes the lead as Im Sol, a devoted fan shattered by the tragic loss of her favorite celebrity, Ryu Sun Jae (Byun Woo Seok). Determined to alter fate, Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to rescue her beloved star.

Im Sol is a bubbly, vibrant, and resilient female lead driven by an unwavering determination to rescue Sun Jae at any cost. Sun Jae's emotional words serve as a lifeline for the once-hurt and depressed Sol, igniting her will to embrace life anew. Now, armed with the opportunity to rewrite destiny by returning in time, Sol embarks on a complex journey to save her beloved bias. Despite facing numerous obstacles and unexpected twists, Sol's steadfast resolve and boundless love for Sun Jae propel her forward, fueling her mission to be his ultimate savior.

Kim Go Eun in Goblin for Gong Yoo

Kim Shin, known as the Goblin (played by Gong Yoo), is a courageous general burdened with immortality by a curse. His sole hope for freedom lies in a destined bride capable of extracting the sword from his chest. Despite nearly a century passing, he has yet to find her.

However, his path crosses with Ji Eun Tak (portrayed by Kim Go Eun), an orphan with the ability to see ghosts and summon the Goblin himself. While Eun Tak could potentially help him, her involvement risks ceasing his existence. In the contemporary era, the 999-year-old Goblin resides as a wealthy gentleman, finding himself inexplicably drawn to Eun Tak. Yet, complications arise in their connection.

Since her birth, Eun Tak has been designated as a miscellaneous omitted person, the Grim Reaper (played by Lee Dong Wook), unsettling the delicate balance of fate he oversees. He waits for the chance to rectify this imbalance. While Kim Shin recognizes Eun Tak as his destined bride, fate holds its own surprises. She alone holds the key to becoming his ultimate savior. Yet, Kim Shin faces a profound dilemma: does he truly desire Eun Tak to remove the sword from his chest and release him from his immortal shackles?

Jo Bo Ah in Destined With You for Rowoon

Jang Shin Yu (portrayed by Rowoon) reigns supreme in the ruthless world of law, manipulating cases with precision and devoid of any sentiment. Yet, his personal life is a stark contrast, plagued by an ancient family curse.

Enter Lee Hong Jo (played by Jo Bo Ah), a humble civil servant whose path intertwines with Jang Shin Yu's in a twist of fate. She possesses the forbidden key to his freedom—a sealed book with a history of over three centuries. As their destinies meet, they find themselves entangled in a complex love triangle. This K-drama presents a rollercoaster of dark supernatural suspense, heartfelt romance, strong female lead, and witty banter.

Chae Soo Bin in I’m Not a Robot for Yoo Seung Ho

Kim Min Kyu (portrayed by Yoo Seung Ho) is undoubtedly not a people person. Despite being a prodigious finance expert and the youngest, most prominent shareholder of a thriving company, he shies away from physical contact due to severe allergies and hypersensitivity.

Even the slightest interaction with another person can provoke strange and deadly reactions, compelling him to distance himself from others. Enter Jo Ji Ah (played by Chae Soo Bin), a resourceful hustler who juggles multiple jobs, including personal shopping for her clients. Unbeknownst to her, Ji Ah unwittingly becomes a lifeline for Min Kyu, as her presence miraculously spares him from his antisocial symptoms, providing him with a rare escape from his isolated existence.

Park Bo Young in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon for Park Hyung Sik

Meet Do Bong Soon (portrayed by Park Bo Young), a petite and adorable young woman with a surprising secret—she possesses extraordinary strength, earning her the endearing nickname "the force." She is capable of effortlessly overpowering opponents twice or even three times her size, and she can lift objects far beyond the limits of human strength. However, there's a catch: she can only use her superpowers for good purposes. It comes as no shock when she lands a job as a bodyguard for the charming and eccentric Ahn Min Hyuk (played by Park Hyung Sik), CEO of a gaming company.

Little does she know, her employer harbors a long-standing crush on her, stemming from a childhood incident where she had bravely saved his life. As fate would have it, protecting him becomes her primary occupation, and it doesn't take long for a sweet romance to bloom between them.

However, the love story takes a twist by introducing a third player: Bong Soon's close friend, a detective who needs her assistance to crack a case. Balancing romance and duty, Bong Soon finds herself navigating the complexities of love and friendship in this timeless tale.

