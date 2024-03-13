Hospital Playlist’s Yoo Yeon Seok, Rookie Cops’ Chae Soo Bin in talks to star in new drama The Number You Have Dialed; Agency responds

Yoo Yeon Seok, known for dramas like Hospital Playlist is in talks to star in an upcoming MBC drama, alongside Chae Soo Bin, who delivered a stellar performance in the 2022 drama Rookie Cops. If confirmed, the viewers will be gifted a new on-screen K-drama pair.

Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in talks to star in new K-drama The Number You Have Dialed

On March 13, the stars’ agency King Kong by Starship Entertainment came forward with an official statement, “ Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin have received the offer to star in The Number You Have Dialed, and they are positively reviewing the proposal.”

If confirmed, Yoo Yeon Seok will take on the role of Baek Sa Eon, while Chae Soo Bin’s character is a sign-language interpreter and will reportedly be married to him.

More about upcoming drama The Number You Have Dialed

Meanwhile, the upcoming drama The Number You Have Dialed (working title) is a screen adaption of a popular Kakao page web novel. It will unfold a never-seen love story between a show-window couple. Baek Sa Eon, who works as President spokesperson and is known for his sharp spoken skills gets married to a sign language interpreter.

The story will begin with a threatening phone call, evidenced by its working title. In addition, the drama is being discussed to air as an MBC program.

Expectations are high to witness a new on-screen chemistry through The Number You Have Dialed.

More about Yoo Yeon Seok

Yoo Yeon Seok marked his acting career with a minor role in the acclaimed film Oldboy (2003), directed by Park Chan Wook. In 2008, he started working more regularly. To date, he has starred in many hit K-dramas and movies. The latest ones are Hospital Playlist (2021), Dr. Romantic (2016-2023), The Interest of Love (2022-2023), A Bloody Lucky Day (2023), Mr. Sunshine (2018), and more.

As his popularity has been skyrocketing since Hospital Playlist, viewers are eager to be introduced to a new side of Yoo Yeon Seok through the upcoming MBC drama.

More about Chae Soo Bin

Meanwhile, Chae Soo Bin is known for her bubbly personality on and off-screen. To date, she has delivered many hit dramas as leading female characters, including I’m Not a Robot (2017-18), Fabulous (2022), Rookie Cops (2022), A Piece of Your Mind (2020), Where Stars Land (2018), and more

