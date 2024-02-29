The Glory's Jung Ji So to star in The Scent of Plum Blossom alongside Cho Yeo Jeong; reports

Jung Ji So is a young actor known for her roles in dramas like The Glory, Doom at Your Service, Imitation, The Cursed and more. Recent reports suggest that she will be appearing in the much-awaited historical drama The Scent of Plum Blossom along with Cho Yeo Jeong. The drama tells the story of Hyangbang ladies who got to touch the Kings' and Queens' faces and hence knew much-classified information. Jung Ji So had also appeared in Parasite along with Cho Yeo Jeong.

The Glory's Jung Ji So cast in The Scent of Plum Blossoms; reports

According to recent reports, The Glory star Jung Ji So will be appearing in the historical drama The Scent of Plum Blossom along Parasite actor Cho Yeo Jeong. The series is based on the novel by Jung Sook. The story explores the Hyangbang Nine who were allowed to touch the faces of the royalty and hence knew many secrets. The drama will deep dive into the culture and lives of these ladies. They were considered to be very elegant and sophisticated as the incense sticks and mounds they made were used by royalty. Jung Ji So will be playing the daughter Cho Yeo Jeong who was born in prison without knowing her father. She gets separated from her mother as a child and grows up with the court ladies.

More about Jung Ji So and Cho Yeo Jeong

Jung Ji So debuted in 2012 with the drama May Queen and subsequently appeared in It Was Love in the same year. Her first film was Daughter which was released in 2014. She is known for her roles in The Cursed, Imitation, The Glory and more.

Cho Yeo Jeong actor made her debut in 1998 with the drama How Am I. Her first appearance on the big screen was with the 2002 film A Perfect Match. The actor is known for her roles in Parasite, Beautiful World, Rustic Period, and more.

