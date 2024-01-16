Jo Yeo Jeong, Park Ha Sun, Dex, Seo Ji Hoon and more to be part of horror series Tarot

Tarot is an upcoming horror series which will feature Jo Yeo Jeong, Park Ha Sun, Dex, Seo Ji Hoon, Ko Kyu Pil, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Seong Tae, Ham Eun Jung, and Oh Yu Jin. The star-studded cast has raised expectations and anticipation amongst the audience. Especially the inclusion of Single's Inferno cast member Dex's inclusion has become a talking point. Here are the details of the

Jo Yeo Jeong, Park Ha Sun, Dex, Seo Ji Hoon and more cast in Tarot

On January 16, it was confirmed that Jo Yeo Jeong, Park Ha Sun, Dex, Seo Ji Hoon, Ko Kyu Pil, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Seong Tae, Ham Eun Jung, and Oh Yu Jin have been cast in the upcoming horror series Tarot. The project will be directed by Choi Byeong Gil and the screenplay will be written by Kyung Min Seok. The series is being produced by produced by LG U+ STUDIO.

More about Tarot and the cast

Tarot is an upcoming horror drama which will tell seven different mysterious spooky stories. The drama will involve tarot card reading and their interpretations to provide the audience with thrill and suspense.

Jo Yeo Jeong, Park Ha Sun, Dex, Seo Ji Hoon, Ko Kyu Pil, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Seong Tae, Ham Eun Jung, and Oh Yu Jin will be appearing in Tarot.

Jo Yeo Jung made her debut in 1998 with the drama How Am I? She has starred in various hits like Parasite, High Class, Woman of 9.9 Billion and more.

Park Ha Sun kicked off her acting career in 2005 with the hit drama Love Needs a Miracle. Some of her notable work includes The Veil series, No, Thank You series, Birthcare Centre and many more.

DEX appeared as a contestant in Single's Inferno Season 2 and was a part of the panellists in the third season. He shot to fame through the show and has also appeared in a few reality shows.

