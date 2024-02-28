Parasite star Cho Yeo Jung cast in historical drama The Scent of Plum Blossoms; Reports

Cho Yeo Jeong made her debut in 1998 with the drama How Am I? She has starred in various hits like Parasite, High Class, Woman of 9.9 Billion and more. Recent reports suggest that the actor will be taking the main role in the historical drama The Scent of Plum Blossoms. The drama tells the story of Hyangbang ladies who got to touch the Kings' and Queens' faces and hence knew much-classified information.

Cho Yeo Jeong to star in upcoming historical drama The Scent of Plum Blossoms

According to recent reports, Parasite actor Cho Yeo Jeong will be taking the main role in the historical drama The Scent of Plum Blossoms. The series is based on the novel by Jung Sook. The story explores the Hyangbang Nine who were allowed to touch the faces of the royalty and hence knew many secrets. The drama will deep dive into the culture and lives of these ladies.

More about Cho Yeo Jeong

Cho Yeo Jeong has been confirmed to star in Tarot which is an upcoming horror drama which will tell seven different mysterious spooky stories. The drama will involve tarot card reading and their interpretations to provide the audience with thrill and suspense. The drama will also star Park Ha Sun, Dex, Seo Ji Hoon, Ko Kyu Pil, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Seong Tae, Ham Eun Jung, and Oh Yu.

She would be taking the lead in the 2024 film Interview along with Jung Sung Il. This would be her first appearance in a film since the 2019 hit Parasite.

The actor made her debut in 1998 with the drama How Am I. Her first appearance on the big screen was with the 2002 film A Perfect Match. The actor is known for her roles in Parasite, Beautiful World, Rustic Period and more.

