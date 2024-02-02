TNX announces Jun Hyeok’s return after hiatus since January 2023; Reveals digital single, mini-album plans

Cheon Jun Hyeok of TNX (THE NEW SIX) has re-engaged in group activities following an extended break. The agency has officially declared his return and revealed the group's intention to make a comeback in the spring.

P NATION’s announcement and TNX comeback

On February 1, P NATION disclosed the return of Cheon Jun Hyeok to TNX after a health-related hiatus last year. The agency further unveiled that TNX is actively gearing up for the release of a digital single in March, followed by a mini album in May.

Read the full announcement below;

“Hello

This is P NATION

We would like to sincerely thank the fans who give lots of love and interest to THE NEW SIX (TNX), and we are announcing member Cheon Jun Hyeok’s future activities.

Cheon Jun Hyeok, who had been on a break up until now, has decided to officially resume activities starting with TNX’s new variety content THE NEW Things, which will be released on February 2, 2024.

TNX is currently preparing to release a digital single towards the end of March, along with a mini album in May, so we ask that you give them lots of interest. We will do our utmost to ensure that our artists can smoothly carry out activities.

Thank you.”

Advertisement

More about THE NEW SIX

The New Six (TNX), a South Korean boy band formed through the Loud survival audition program by P Nation, debuted on May 17, 2022, with their first EP, Way Up. The group, consisting of Kyungjun, Taehun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun, emerged from the SBS K-pop reality competition program Loud, co-hosted by JYP Entertainment and P Nation. After the show's conclusion on September 11, 2021, P Nation debuted seven members, but Koki Tanaka left on January 24, 2022, reducing TNX to a six-member group. Officially named TNX on March 29, 2022, they released Love Never Dies on February 15, 2023, followed by Boyhood on June 7, 2023. Billboard recognized Love or Die as No.14 in The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2023 on December 28, 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, SHINee, MONSTA X’s I.M and more: June 2023 K-Pop comebacks and debut schedule