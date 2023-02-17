EXCLUSIVE: TNX reveals PSY’s advice to them, talks Love Never Dies comeback, plays Who is Most Likely To

TNX is a six member boy group under popular singer PSY’s label PNATION. The team comprising members KYUNG JUN, TAE HUN, HYUN SOO, JUN HYEOK, HWI, and SUNG JUN participated in the reality survival program ‘LOUD’ alongside JYP Entertainment’s trainees. The final six members that were thus scouted ended up forming a group with the label and went on to debut in May 2022.

About TNX The group’s name stands for ‘The New Six’. They released their debut album, 1st EP ‘WAY UP’ along with the title track ‘MOVE’. While their initial sound is more of a pop inclination, the whole album is a clear display of their intent to master and showcase different genres of music. The members, especially HWI, take a growing interest in working behind the scenes of their songs by not only contributing to the lyrics but also working on the composition, steadily building their way up to the top as all-rounders. One look at their initial track release ahead of their comeback ‘I NEED U’ would be enough to tell you- they have potential and they’re here to show it. Not shying away from taking things another step further, the boys are marching on with a uniqueness in their music but also with a passion in their gaze. They are one group we definitely recommend you check out. Here’s why:

A closer look into their music will offer you the confidence of experience that comes with artists like Penomeco and PSY. The former of whom you’d know as a part of the collective Fanxy Child which includes artists like Zico, Crush, Dean, and more. Meanwhile, the latter not only happens to be the founder of the label but also a super famous South Korean artist who knows the ins and outs of the music business. The two have worked with TNX to produce several of their tracks making for high-quality music.

TNX's comeback with Love Never Dies Comprising a total of 6 songs, TNX’s 2nd Mini Album [ Love Never Dies ] dropped on February alongside the lead single ‘Love or Die’. Their music has moved to focus on a ‘love’ theme this time around as opposed to an ‘introduction’ theme from their debut where their focus seemed to be making an impactful entrance. Here they seem to be exploring more and for the better, with diverse musicians joining them on their journey. The song list stands: 1. Love Never Dies 2. I Need U 3. Love or Die 4. Wasn’t Ready 5. Slingshot 6. DDA DDA DDA (Short Ver) Pinkvilla had the wonderful opportunity to chat with these boys of TNX, sans member JUN HYEOK who is on a medical break, where the group spoke about their love for Indian food, bickered about their living situations and poked fun at each other in a very young and hearty way. They sang the title song ‘Love or Die’ live for us and it was all the more reason to become their fans. Check out the full exclusive interview below.

