TWICE, LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE lead K-pop group brand reputation rankings for March; Full list inside

TWICE, LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE took the top three spots on the K-pop group brand reputation rankings for March. TWICE made their comeback in about a year with With YOU-th this February which grabbed a lot of attention. LE SSERAFIM came out with Easy and Smart this month. The catchy tracks are trending on the internet. (G)I-DLE had returned with Super Lady last month. SEVENTEEN and NewJeans were placed fourth and fifth respectively. Here is a look at the full list

Girl groups TWICE, LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE top K-pop group brand reputation rankings in March

The top three spots were taken by the girl groups TWICE, LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE on the list of K-pop group brand reputation rankings. TWICE took the lead with a brand reputation index of 4,640,746. They also scored 91.08 percent positive reactions. Popular searches for TWICE included “ONE SPARK,” “Billboard,” and “ONCE,” "consistent,” “expand,” and “cheer on.” LE SSERAFIM's brand reputation index revealed a score of 4,198,565 and the group took the second position. (G)I-DLE's brand reputation index was 3,603,108. SEVENTEEN came fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,563,930. NewJeans finished at the fifth position and received a brand reputation index of 3,478,662. TWS, BLACKPINK, RIIZE, BTS and IVE made it to the top 10.

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these K-pop groups performed from February 14 to March 14. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes.

Advertisement

K-pop idol group brand reputation rankings for March

TWICE LE SSERAFIM (G)I-DLE SEVENTEEN NewJeans TWS BLACKPINK RIIZE BTS IVE ZEROBASEONE THE BOYZ BTOB OH MY GIRL EXO Stray Kids NMIXX NCT ENHYPEN H1-KEY aespa Red Velvet Block B BOYNEXTDOOR STAYC Girls’ Generation Super Junior ASTRO WJSN SHINee

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun’s agency addresses dating rumors with Bloodhound actress Kim Sae Ron following latter’s Instagram story