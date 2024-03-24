TWICE, LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE lead K-pop group brand reputation rankings for March; Full list inside

TWICE topped the list of K-pop group brand reputation rankings for the month of March. They were followed by LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on Mar 24, 2024  |  12:55 PM IST |  9.6K
TWICE, LE SSERAFIM: JYP Entertainment, HYBE Corporation

TWICE, LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE took the top three spots on the K-pop group brand reputation rankings for March. TWICE made their comeback in about a year with With YOU-th this February which grabbed a lot of attention. LE SSERAFIM came out with Easy and Smart this month. The catchy tracks are trending on the internet. (G)I-DLE had returned with Super Lady last month. SEVENTEEN and NewJeans were placed fourth and fifth respectively. Here is a look at the full list 

Girl groups TWICE, LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE top K-pop group brand reputation rankings in March 

The top three spots were taken by the girl groups TWICE, LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE on the list of K-pop group brand reputation rankings. TWICE took the lead with a brand reputation index of 4,640,746. They also scored 91.08 percent positive reactions. Popular searches for TWICE included “ONE SPARK,” “Billboard,” and “ONCE,” "consistent,” “expand,” and “cheer on.”  LE SSERAFIM's brand reputation index revealed a score of 4,198,565 and the group took the second position. (G)I-DLE's brand reputation index was 3,603,108. SEVENTEEN came fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,563,930. NewJeans finished at the fifth position and received a brand reputation index of 3,478,662. TWS, BLACKPINK, RIIZE, BTS and IVE made it to the top 10. 

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these K-pop groups performed from February 14 to March 14. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes. 

K-pop idol group brand reputation rankings for March 

  1. TWICE
  2. LE SSERAFIM
  3. (G)I-DLE
  4. SEVENTEEN
  5. NewJeans
  6. TWS
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. RIIZE
  9. BTS
  10. IVE
  11. ZEROBASEONE
  12. THE BOYZ
  13. BTOB
  14. OH MY GIRL
  15. EXO
  16. Stray Kids
  17. NMIXX
  18. NCT
  19. ENHYPEN
  20. H1-KEY
  21. aespa
  22. Red Velvet
  23. Block B
  24. BOYNEXTDOOR
  25. STAYC
  26. Girls’ Generation
  27. Super Junior
  28. ASTRO
  29. WJSN
  30. SHINee

