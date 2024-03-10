TWICE tops girl group brand reputation rankings for March; (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM follow

TWICE, (G)I-DLE and LE SSERAFIM took the top spots on the list of girl group brand reputation rankings for March. Here is a look at the full list.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Mar 10, 2024  |  03:49 PM IST |  12.9K
TWICE made their comeback with With YOU-th and quickly received love and attention for their release. The group topped the list of girl group brand reputation rankings for March. They were followed by (G)I-DLE and LE SSERAFIM who took the second and third spot respectively. (G)I-DLE made their comeback with Super Lady last month. LE SSERAFIM dropped their track Smart earlier this week. Here is a look at the top 30 girl groups with respect to brand reputation. 

TWICE, (G)I-DLE and LE SSERAFIM lead the list of girl group brand reputation rankings for March 

TWICE topped the girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of March with a brand value index of 39,01,286. This marked an 18.6 percent rise from last month's value. The group made their comeback with With YOU-th in approximately a year and fans rejoiced as they saw their favourite idols back on stage. (G)I-DLE took the second spot on the list with an index of 38,70,855. The group had topped the list last month. There was a decrease of 24.23% since last month. With a score of 29,64,119, LE SSERAFIM rose to the third place. Their brand reputation also showed a slight drop of 0.8 percent. BLACKPINK and NewJeans subsequently followed. 

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl groups performed in the last one month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes. 

​​​​​​Girl Group brand reputation list for March 

  1. TWICE
  2. (G)I-DLE
  3. LE SSERAFIM
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. NewJeans
  6. IVE
  7. Girls' Generation
  8. Oh My Girl
  9. Red Velvet
  10. Apink
  11. NMIXX
  12. H1-KEY
  13. BABYMONSTER
  14. MAMAMOO
  15. ITZY
  16. WJSN (Cosmic Girls)
  17. STAYC
  18. LOONA
  19. Fromis_9
  20. aespa
  21. April
  22. Momoland
  23. Kep1er
  24. TripleS
  25. Dreamcatcher
  26. Girl's Day
  27. Tri.be
  28. LABOUM
  29. Ladies Code
  30. woo!ah!

Latest Articles