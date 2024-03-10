TWICE tops girl group brand reputation rankings for March; (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM follow
TWICE, (G)I-DLE and LE SSERAFIM took the top spots on the list of girl group brand reputation rankings for March. Here is a look at the full list.
TWICE made their comeback with With YOU-th and quickly received love and attention for their release. The group topped the list of girl group brand reputation rankings for March. They were followed by (G)I-DLE and LE SSERAFIM who took the second and third spot respectively. (G)I-DLE made their comeback with Super Lady last month. LE SSERAFIM dropped their track Smart earlier this week. Here is a look at the top 30 girl groups with respect to brand reputation.
TWICE topped the girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of March with a brand value index of 39,01,286. This marked an 18.6 percent rise from last month's value. The group made their comeback with With YOU-th in approximately a year and fans rejoiced as they saw their favourite idols back on stage. (G)I-DLE took the second spot on the list with an index of 38,70,855. The group had topped the list last month. There was a decrease of 24.23% since last month. With a score of 29,64,119, LE SSERAFIM rose to the third place. Their brand reputation also showed a slight drop of 0.8 percent. BLACKPINK and NewJeans subsequently followed.
The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl groups performed in the last one month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes.
Girl Group brand reputation list for March
- TWICE
- (G)I-DLE
- LE SSERAFIM
- BLACKPINK
- NewJeans
- IVE
- Girls' Generation
- Oh My Girl
- Red Velvet
- Apink
- NMIXX
- H1-KEY
- BABYMONSTER
- MAMAMOO
- ITZY
- WJSN (Cosmic Girls)
- STAYC
- LOONA
- Fromis_9
- aespa
- April
- Momoland
- Kep1er
- TripleS
- Dreamcatcher
- Girl's Day
- Tri.be
- LABOUM
- Ladies Code
- woo!ah!
