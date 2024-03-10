TWICE tops girl group brand reputation rankings for March; (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM follow

TWICE made their comeback with With YOU-th and quickly received love and attention for their release. The group topped the list of girl group brand reputation rankings for March. They were followed by (G)I-DLE and LE SSERAFIM who took the second and third spot respectively. (G)I-DLE made their comeback with Super Lady last month. LE SSERAFIM dropped their track Smart earlier this week. Here is a look at the top 30 girl groups with respect to brand reputation.

TWICE, (G)I-DLE and LE SSERAFIM lead the list of girl group brand reputation rankings for March

TWICE topped the girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of March with a brand value index of 39,01,286. This marked an 18.6 percent rise from last month's value. The group made their comeback with With YOU-th in approximately a year and fans rejoiced as they saw their favourite idols back on stage. (G)I-DLE took the second spot on the list with an index of 38,70,855. The group had topped the list last month. There was a decrease of 24.23% since last month. With a score of 29,64,119, LE SSERAFIM rose to the third place. Their brand reputation also showed a slight drop of 0.8 percent. BLACKPINK and NewJeans subsequently followed.

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl groups performed in the last one month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes.

​​​​​​Girl Group brand reputation list for March

TWICE (G)I-DLE LE SSERAFIM BLACKPINK NewJeans IVE Girls' Generation Oh My Girl Red Velvet Apink NMIXX H1-KEY BABYMONSTER MAMAMOO ITZY WJSN (Cosmic Girls) STAYC LOONA Fromis_9 aespa April Momoland Kep1er TripleS Dreamcatcher Girl's Day Tri.be LABOUM Ladies Code woo!ah!

