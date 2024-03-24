Kim Soo Hyun’s agency addresses dating rumors with Bloodhound actress Kim Sae Ron following latter’s Instagram story

Kim Soo Hyun and actress Kim Sae Ron found themselves caught up in dating rumors after a controversial Instagram story was shared by the actress.

In case you're not aware, the speculation started because of a photo that the Bloodhound actress posted in her story. It showed Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron looking close as they touched their cheeks together.

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency shuts down relationship rumors with Kim Sae Ron

On March 24, a Korean media outlet report stated that the Queen of Tears star’s agency GOLDMEDALIST shut down the dating rumors in an official statement, “The relationship speculation is completely baseless as the photo was taken in the past when Kim Sae Ron was also under the same agency. We are unable to understand her action of recirculating a photo from years ago.”

On this day the agency also vowed to protect the renowned actor from any dispute, “The photo is spreading many misunderstandings and groundless speculations about Kim Soo Hyun, which are considered rampant. We promise to strongly respond through legal actions regarding any malicious comments or insulting slanders that damage the image of the actor.”

More about Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating rumors

On March 24, actress Kim Sae Ron took to her Instagram story and shared the photo with Kim Soo Hyun. As the story went viral, netizens were shocked by her surprising action since the photo looked old and the duo is not working together currently.

Advertisement

However, as many speculations about their dating surfaced online, the actress deleted the story immediately, though her reason for posting it remains unknown.

Notably, Kim Sae Ron was also affiliated with Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST. However, since her contract expired in December 2022, the actress parted ways and currently is not under any agency as per media records.

Parallaly, upon the agency’s denial, fans of the actor are wondering if the actress’s actions had any ulterior motive or malicious intentions. While she has not yet addressed the rumor personally, curiosity runs high to hear from her as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun’s popularity in South Korea skyrocketed many years ago. With his extraordinary visual, charming demeanor, and stellar acting skills, the actor has managed to hold his dominance in the industry, rising to one of the highest-paid actors currently.

Kim Soo Hyun is currently seen in tvN’s hit ongoing drama Queen of Tears, where he plays the lead alongside Kim Ji Won. Post the drama’s success, the actor will continue showing his impeccability through the projects in the pipeline.