TXT’s Huening Kai leaks THIS member’s phone number in recent live broadcast; their reaction will surprise you

Huening Kai, the maknae of TOMORROW X TOGETHER,took to Weverse to treat his fans with a surprise live on the same day when Beomgyu opened his Instagram account. But his live took a chaotic turn when he accidentally leaked fellow member Beomgyu’s phone number to the MOAs watching his live.

Huening Kai hilariously leaked Beomgyu’s phone number

On January 3, Beomgyu surprised MOAs (TXT’s fanbase) by launching his personal Instagram account. He is the third member to do so after Yeonjun and Soobin. The group’s maknae, Huening Kai, was so excited to share this news with fans that he accidentally exposed his hyung‘s contact number to the public.

While on air, the idol started talking to Beomgyu over a phone call and excitedly cheered for launching his Instagram. In a moment of excitement, Huening Kai ended up showing his phone screen to the camera while Beomgyu was still on the call, and his phone number was visible on screen for a good few seconds to the approximately thirty thousand viewers on the live. When Beomgyu finally pointed it out to Huening Kai, he went comically silent as if his entire life flashed before his eyes. But Beomgyu coolly brushed it off, saying he would immediately change his number.

Fans reaction to funny incident

MOAs couldn't help but laugh at the charming mistake of the maknae, but they were also amazed by how quickly Beomgyu addressed the situation so that Huening Kai didn't feel guilty about it. Fans started commenting about the incident. One fan said that, ‘Kai leaking Gyu's mobile number marks the very start of Txt's chaotic 2024’. While another stated, ‘we literally saw Kai go through the five stages of grief after revealing Beomgyu's number LMAOOOO.’

Few others talked about how Beomgyu handled the situation and did not scold Huening Kai. Fans noted I love how Beomgyu didn't let Huening Kai feel bad and immediately said in a light tone that he is going to change it as if it isn't a big deal I love him so much. Another said, k-moas talking about how Beomgyu's hyung side comes out in front of Kai, they're saying if it was anyone else he probably would've been like AGGHH, YOU JUST SHOWED MY PHONE NUMBER but with Kai, he was so calm and just nicely said 'i'll change it immediately.

