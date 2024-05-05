One Piece: Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Boa Hancock Cosplay; Deets Inside

It is no surprise that Megan Thee Stallion is one of the best-known public fans of anime. She has always been vocal about her love for anime. From cosplaying characters to mentioning them in her lyrics, she has always made it clear to her fans that she is also part of a fandom. Well, this week, the rapper had quite a surprise kept in the closet for her followers. She decided to dress up as Boa Hancock from One Piece. Here is all you need to know about it.

Megan Thee Stallion showcases Boa Hancock cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion took to her Twitter, now X, page to share her latest cosplay. She displayed a variety of poses and edits, cosplaying as Boa Hancock from One Piece. Not only this but what is surprising to see is that she was keen on putting up the edits to give it a real-life effect.

Her dress-up included a bright pink jacket, coupled with a matching inner. Along with this, the character's name was also displayed on most of her edits.

Who is Boa Hancock?

As described by Wiki, Boa Hancock, also known as Pirate Empress, is the captain of the Kuja Pirates. Not only this, is also one of the most popular characters from the franchise. From her dress-up to her demeanor, the character has been praised for her no-nonsense attitude.

Adding to her personality is the fact that she is the only female Warlord of the Sea. Her origin story suggests that she was kidnapped by the World Nobles at a very young age, only to be enslaved and put into minute works. However, it was her dedication to rise above that led her to become a captain.

Well, the story of Boa certainly resonates with Megan, being the only reason why she chose to cosplay this character. The rapper has also dressed up as Satoru Gojo in the past, affirming that she is one of the biggest anime fans in her industry.

