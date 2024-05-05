Meet actor who worked in TV shows, did films with Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt and now is winning hearts with his role in SLB's Heeramandi

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali finally made his much-awaited OTT debut with the period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

While the eight-part series had an impressive ensemble cast, it also featured a talented and popular TV personality who is being lauded for his portrayal of Ustaad Ji in the web show. Read on to know who he is.

Indresh Malik, the actor who bowled the audience with his skills in Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was worth the wait. It’s only been a couple of days since the show was dropped on Netflix and the audience is already going gaga over it.

Among the actors who made the show a hit is actor Indresh Malik who gave such a stellar performance that will go down in history. His portrayal of Ustaad Ji will always be remembered and cherished. Malik is a popular face in the television industry who has been part of shows like Udaariyan and Madhubala.

For those unknown, he has also shared the screen with many B-town biggies. He was seen playing a brief role in the musical comedy-drama film Fanney Khan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao. In 2020, he played a supporting character in the crime-drama series Paatal Lok alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Neeraj Kabi. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Last year, he was also a part of an OTT action thriller film Gumraah co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Ronit Roy. Other projects that he has in his kitty are Bajao, Home Shanti, Ratri Ke Yatri, Maska, Naagin, Yam Hain Hum, and more.

We recently saw him play a queer character in SLB’s Heeramandi. But this is not his first time working with the maestro. Malik also played a small role in the National Award-winning film Gangubai Kathiawadi, led by Alia Bhatt.

After finishing the shoot for the film, he penned a gratitude post for the filmmaker and wrote, “I did my little bit in gangubai kathiawadi. thank you sanjay leela bhansali and a very happy birthday to you. I thank the team of #gangubaikathiawadi and shruti mahajan.”

Take a look:

A couple of hours ago, the actor dropped a BTS clip in which he can be seen learning to dance for the web show. Sharing the video, he penned, “One of my favourite moments from the set where I was suddenly informed about performing a dance. I was surprised and got into its rehearsal immediately with simran and Preeti. while seeing me dance in my own style Sanjay ji comes from behind to understand the chaos being created by my moves on his set.”

Take a look:

Those who have watched Heeramandi will agree it wouldn’t be the same without Ustaad Ji.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who debuted at the age of 4, emerged as one of India’s biggest superstars and was SLB's Heeramandi’s 1st choice