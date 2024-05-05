Did JK Rowling Reveal To Alan Rickman His Character’s Big Secrets In Harry Potter? Find Out As Author Responds

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

J.K. Rowling shared that she revealed the biggest secret of Severus Snape to Alan Rickman ahead of filming of the Harry Potter movies. In an interview for her website, the author of the popular book series responded to one of the fan questions, where she confessed that Rickman was confused with the storyline of the movie and wanted to know the intentions of Snape in future movies.

The late actor acted in all eight films of the franchise. Though he pretended to be a villainous character at first, Snape turned out to be the savior of Harry Potter and his friends.

What secrets did J.K. Rowling spill to Alan Rickman?

In conversation with fans, Rowling revealed how she gave away the secrets of Severus Snape’s character to the English actor. The novelist described the incident by saying, “He rang me up and said, ‘Look, I’m spinning plates here. I really need to understand what Snape’s up to? Am I a pure baddie?’ He was the only person I told: ‘You were in love with Harry’s mother.’”

The fans of Harry Potter loved Rickman after his appearance in Harry Potter movies, for his character went on to become one of the most popular characters in the movies. The viewers were in tears after the character was killed off in the films and books.

Addressing the death scenes in the films, the English author shared, “I don’t like killing off characters, but it’s part of life, isn’t it? Killing Snape was awful. I always knew he was going to go. I couldn’t bear killing Lupin and Tonks [Harry’s teacher and his wife], that was so sad. Oh and Fred [Weasley].”

Was Daniel Radcliffe terrified of Alan Rickman on the sets of Harry Potter?

Daniel Radcliffe revealed on a podcast that he was intimidated by Rickman, especially his voice on the sets of Harry Potter. Radcliffe shared that he thought the Die Hard actor “really hated him” in the first three films of the franchise.

However, the What If star said that Rickman turned out to be the biggest supporter while he was debuting on Broadway. The Lost City actor shared with an entertainment portal, “He cut short a vacation in Canada to come and see me in Equus. He saw every piece of stage work I did when he was alive.”

Alan Rickman breathed his last at the age of 69 after battling pancreatic cancer.

