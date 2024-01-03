TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Beomgyu launches personal social media account; here's where you can follow him
Beomgyu becomes the third member of TXT to open his personal social media account, after fellow members Yeonjun and Soobin. Read on to check out his first post and follow him!
TXT’s Beomgyu has launched his official personal Instagram account! On January 3, the K-pop idol posted his first picture on Instagram.
He jokingly wrote in the caption, “Hello, this is Beomgyu. (It’s really Beomgyu).” He also extended warm wishes for the new year, stating, “Please follow me a lot. Please give me strength and courage! Happy New Year, and be happy !!”
TXT’s Beomgyu makes Instagram debut on New Year
TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is a famous K-pop boy group consisting of five members, namely, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. Beomgyu is the third TXT member to launch a personal account on Instagram, after Yeonjun and Soobin.
In the newly shared pictures, the singer dons a perfect cozy winter outfit as he poses in front of a snow-covered ground with his headphones on. The singer’s personal account garnered 349K followers within 1 hour of launch at the time of writing. On the other hand, TXT’s group account currently has 15.5 million followers.
Take a look at TXT’s Beomgyu’s first Instagram post below:
More about TXT’s Beomgyu
Beomgyu debuted as part of the K-pop boy group TXT after training for nearly three years. Managed under the label BIGHIT MUSIC, the group’s debut EP, The Dream Chapter: Star (2019), reached No. 1 on the Billboard World Albums Chart. In 2023, the group held its first-ever world tour, ACT: LOVE SICK, across South Korea and the US.
TXT achieved another milestone as it became the first Korean boy group to headline one of the biggest music festivals in the US, named Lollapalooza 2023. Moreover, the group revealed its fifth EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, in January 2023.
For 2024, the group will collaborate with renowned Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano on a song titled LEveL. It is the opening theme song for the much-awaited anime television series Solo Leveling.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: The Ultimate TXT’s Beomgyu Quiz
Star
Jeremy Renner
NET Worth: ~ 79.28 MN USD (RS 656 cr)
Jeremy Renner suffered a horrible accident on January 1, 2023, when he was crushed by his snowplow tractor while he was trying to save his nephew from being hurt. He suffered many bone fractures from the collision, including eight fractured ribs in fourteen locations, a knee, an eye socket, a collapsed lung, and a rib punctur...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more