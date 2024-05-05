Kareena Kapoor Khan reflects on Crew's success; says it showed how ‘women also can break box office rules'

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently won the hearts of the audience with her role in Crew. The film also starred Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles receiving a lot of love and attention from fans as well as critics.

In a recent interview, Kareena opened up about the success of Crew and added that the film proved that women also can break box office rules.

Kareena Kapoor Khan speaks about Crew's success

In an interview with PTI, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she is happy as Crew broke the box office norms and proved that women-led films can also be a box office hit.

She said, "It's not about whether it's a hero or a heroine taking on a film. It's a person and (their) performance that takes the film and content (forward). We are going to keep trying to do that. I will always choose roles that are interesting but in the form of entertainment. I'm happy Crew has broken barriers. It started the conversation that women also can break box office rules."

Bebo who played the role of Jasmine Kohli in Crew further added that the film has done a business of over Rs 150 crore and it is itself a validation that today there is no gender bias. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Crew

Speaking more about Crew, the film is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by an impressive team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

Crew showcases the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu creating magic as air hostesses. Apart from them, the movie also stars the talented Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

It is presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. On the other hand, Crew delivers an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Singham Again. Rohit Shetty's directorial also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and others. The film will be released on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Crew: Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon underwent 'specialized training' from air hostesses?