Heeramandi: Language, outfits and sets, eagle-eyed netizen points out multiple mistakes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently made his digital debut with an 8-episodic Netflix series titled Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. While the period drama is being lauded largely for its grand sets and glorious performances, a netizen has detailed down how the series set in a pre-Independence era has deviated from reality on many levels.

What is the controversy around the inaccuracies shown in Heeramandi?

In a Twitter thread that is going viral like wildfire on the internet, a netizen named Hamd Nawaz pointed out how Heeramandi’s version of sets, locations, and costumes didn’t accurately represent the real 1940s Lahore. She started her long thread by writing, "Just watched Heeramandi. Found everything but heermandi in it. I mean either you don’t set your story in 1940’s Lahore, or if you do- you don’t set it in Agra’s landscape, Delhi’s Urdu, Lakhnavi dresses, and 1840’s vibe. My not-so-sorry Lahori self can’t really let it go (sic)."

She further pointed out how the sets were more like Lake Como and Amalfi Coast than the actual Heeramandi where the most evident landmark still visible from every building is the Shahi Qilla-Grand Mosque's dome and minarets skyline. She quoted, "If you call it Lahore, show Lahore (sic)."

Nawaz further noted how an average 1940 Lahori didn’t even talk in Urdu but Punjabi. She added, "Bhansali entire mental logic flows like -hmm>>>Heeramandi>>>Lahore>>>Muslims>>>Urdu>>>Garhi Urdu>>>Mughal-e-Azam/Mirza Ghalib Tier Urdu>>>cast Urdu actors?>>>Na, let’s force the language. (sic)."

Several users flocked to her comment section and echoed a similar sentiment. One user wrote, “Damn! One of those rare occasions when I agree with a Pakistani.” Another said, “Why did you expect authenticity from Bhansali?... I bet he can even locate Heeramandi's original location on Google Maps.” The third one said, “The overuse and misuse of "qaf" and "khay" are equally annoying… NiQQQahh… Khurbani…”

For the unversed, Heeramandi revolves around a world of courtesans in Lahore and their freedom struggle. It is headlined by actress Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal among others. Do you also think that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s version needed more polish and refining? Tell us @pinkvilla.

