Valentine's Day: 5 K-drama couples we miss seeing on screen; Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin, Park Hyung Sik-Park Bo Young and more

K-dramas are known for their romance and love. Be it passionate, mature, fun, or heart-fluttering, one can find a plethora of various kinds of relationships. Crash Landing on You starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik in Strong Woman Bong Soon, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo in Descendants of the Sun, and many more onscreen couples have tugged at the hearts of the viewers with their sizzling chemistry. Here is a list of the 5 best K-drama couples that we miss seeing on screen to mark Valentine's Day.

Best onscreen K-drama couples

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin in Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You is a 2019 romance comedy that became an international sensation. The story revolves around a rich South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri who lands in North Korea during a paragliding accident. Stranded in the new country, she comes across a North Korean army officer Ri Jung Hyuk who takes charge of hiding her identity and helping her get back home. Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, So Ji Hye, and Kim Jung Hyun take the lead roles in the drama. It is a heartwarming romance.

Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun in Suspicious Partner

The 2017 series, Suspicious Partner, is not only a law drama but also has ample comedy, romance and thrill. The drama stars Ji Chang Wook, Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Tae Joon and Kwon Na Ra. After a young prosecutor is unfairly arrested for murder charges, after her release, she makes it a mission to find the real culprit. She becomes a part of a new law firm and together they solve cases.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young in Strong Woman Bong Soon

Strong Woman Bong Soon is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a woman who has the gift of super strength and power. She gets entangled in a case of kidnapping which the detectives investigate. The thriller drama stars Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik. The onscreen couple also made a cameo appearance in the sequel Strong Girl Nam Soon which was released in 2023.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo in Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun stars Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, and Kim Ji Won. This romance drama received a lot of love from the fans because of the chemistry shared between the on-screen couples. It revolves around the love story of a military personnel and a medical professional. Both the onscreen couples of the drama received the love and attention of the viewers.

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a sports drama that has elements of a romantic comedy. The drama stole the hearts of the viewers with its cute romance and portrayal of friendship. It tells the story of a university student who prepares to become a weightlifting champion. The drama discusses her insecurities, love life, family, friendship, and ambition. It is a great watch for anyone who is looking for a light and cute romance story with substance.

Special mentions

Ryu Joon Yeol and Hyeri in Reply 1988

Jeon Yeo Been and Son Suk Ku in Be Melodramatic

Son Suk Ku and Kim Ji Won in My Liberation Notes

Kim Ji Won and Park Seo Joon in Fight for My Way

Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun in Mr Queen

Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejong in Business Proposal

Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na in Goblin

Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah in Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In in Something in the Rain

Yoo Yeon Seok and Shin Hyun Bin in Hospital Playlist

