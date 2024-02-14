V and UMI surprise fans on Valentine’s Day; release three new versions of wherever u r

BTS’ V and UMI released wherever u r last year on V’s birthday soon after the Korean singer enlisted in the military. The song won hearts all around the world by its R&B feel and soulful tones which undoubtedly embody V’s style and spirit. With the reassuring, sogar-coated lyrics of the song it's hard not to fall in love with it.

V of BTS and UMI release three new versions of wherever u r

The three new versions of the song: Lullaby, Instrumental and Meditation dive further into the soft soulful R&B genre. The Meditation version is a peaceful rendition of the song with UMI herself coaching everyone through a meditation session. Her soft voice with a subtle tone giving directions for the meditation with the muted song playing in the background soothes souls and grants peace.

The Lullaby remix is more of a lo-fi version of wherever u r with a heavier sound and deeper vocals by the Love Affair singer and V. The relaxing and groovy melody fills the listener with good vibes and puts hearts at rest.

Lastly, the instrumental version was cleverly turned into a karaoke version by UMI for fans to sing along to, saying that Karaoke was a big part of her life as well.

Check out three new versions of V and UMI's wherever u r

wherever u r by UMI, V winning hearts; now with added versions

The song within only twenty-four hours of its release on V’s 28th birthday, December 30, 2023, UMI’s wherever u r featuring V of BTS had climbed on top of the iTunes charts everywhere. On Spotify, the song has now crossed 58 million streams and counting.

The long-distance love theme of the song touched many hearts along with the comforting promise of one person to the other to be wherever you are. V’s heart-melting vocals with UMI’s deep, moving singing style give birth to the perfect R&B/soul melody which lets you escape the blues. The Lullaby, Meditation and Instrumental versions in similar fashion are elevating in streams and views.

Many fans took to X and shared their utmost delight upon receiving the Valentine’s gift.

