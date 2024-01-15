Chelsea Handler takes a jab at ex-Jo Koy while hosting the Critic Choice Awards 2024

Chelsea Handler made fun of her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy's recent hosting role at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards during her monlogue at the Critic Choice Awards 2024.

Even though Chelsea Handler is aware of the challenges of hosting an awards show—the most thrilling and risky job for a comedian in Hollywood—she yet felt free to poke fun at Golden Globes host Jo Koy, who is also a fellow comedian and her ex-boyfriend.

The 48-year-old comedian made fun hits at various celebs during her introductory monologue, including her ex Jo Koy who wasn’t in attendance. Jo Koy was the target of one of Chelsea's jokes when it seemed like she was making fun of him for criticizing his writers the weekend when he hosted the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.


Chelsea Handler's joke on Jo Koy

Handler seemed to be recycling a joke from Koy's Golden Globe monologue for which he was criticized but she started it a subtle way. Referring to Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro, Hndler said, "I don't know which one of you is hotter, you guys are total smoke shows. Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese isn't here tonight, but that's not going to stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball."

After the audience cracked a laugh, Handler took a jab at Jo Joy saying, "Thank you for laughing at that. My writer's wrote it." Many of the audience who had attended the Golden Globes the previous weekend were present at the Critics Choice Awards, they gave Handler an extended round of applause.

Chelsea Handler and Jo Joy's relationship


Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler were friends for over twenty years before their love relationship.  Handler and Koy's friendly connection turned into a romantic one after they were connected through mutual friend Jon Lovitz in the early 2000s. After reconnecting at the end of 2019, the two comedians started dating officially in August 2021. That September, they announced their romance to the world.

On July 18, 202, Handler announced on Instagram that she and Koy had broken up, over a year after they started dating. In advance of their first anniversary, the comedian shared a cute video that the couple had shot earlier. The two of them discussed the things they had learned from each other in it.

