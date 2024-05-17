Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ICONIC but her second red carpet look in silver and blue gown unfortunately missed the mark

Aishwarya Rai, the queen of the red carpet, has once again enthralled everyone with her looks at the Cannes Film Festival. Since her first appearance in 2002, Aishwarya has been a regular at this prestigious event, and each year, she brings something new and exciting to the table.

This year, the former Miss World, for her first appearance at Cannes, grabbed attention in a black and white gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock, and now, in her second appearance, she has once again drawn eyeballs, making her stand out amongst all. Let’s decode her Cannes 2024 second look.

Aishwarya Rai’s second Cannes look

The Sarabjit actress has once again stolen the spotlight with her Falguni and Shane peacock ensemble, and we warn you that her look is not for the faint-hearted. For her second appearance, she chose a gown featuring a structured silver bodice entirely in silver. Its exaggerated, structured sleeves added a dramatic flair and perfectly complemented her regal presence.

The dress was adorned with shiny blue metallic ribbons, creating a shimmery effect. These metallic ribbons weren’t limited to just the bodice; they decorated both the sleeves and the gown's skirt, creating a cohesive and striking look. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Adding to the gown's grandeur, a long train made from the same metallic blue ribbons flowed behind her, enhancing her presence on the red carpet.

Now that we've seen many great looks from the actress, and while this gown shines on the red carpet, it doesn't match her other looks. Aishwarya seemed uncomfortable due to the silhouette of this gown, and we expect better from her.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai’s makeup and accessories

Aishwarya’s dress missed the mark, but her beauty and accessories were definitely on point. The Devdas actress’s accessories featured elegant silver earrings and a matching bracelet, adding more bling to her stunning gown. Her makeup was on point, featuring winged eyeliner that accentuated her eyes, paired with blue eyeshadow that flawlessly matched the metallic ribbons on her dress. The cohesive color scheme tied her entire look together.

The actress’s makeup further highlighted her inherent beauty. Her arched brows were meticulously groomed, framing her face. A swipe of nude lipstick provided a subtle look, while blushed cheeks added a healthy and radiant glow. The combination of makeup elements made her look more stunning.

Aishwarya Rai’s hairstyle added a soft, romantic touch to her overall appearance. The gently curly locks framed her face and cascaded down her shoulders, adding movement and softness to her look. This choice of hairstyle was the perfect finishing touch, contributing to an effortlessly elegant aesthetic.

Ever since she first attended Cannes in 2002, Aishwarya Rai has been going there yearly. Hence, for every Indian, she has been a representation on the global platform. To say that she is loved at Cannes would be an understatement. Cannes might as well be called “Aishwarya’s Town”!

To conclude, her recent appearance might not have impressed us, but we are sure she will keep winning on the red carpet, leading in the fashion industry, and charming us with her unmatched elegance.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala pulls off risque purple sparkling jumpsuit in a way only she can