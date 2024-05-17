Calling all Bridgerton fans! Excited to see Colin and Penelope's love story blossom? We’re all in the same boat. Well, while we wait for the next part, why don’t we channel our inner regency romance heroine with fashionable picks? So, get ready to serve regal vibes with these celebrity-approved gowns that embody the essence of Bridgerton.

From Deepika Padukone's black masterpiece to Kiara Advani's printed fishtail gown, Alia Bhatt’s pretty peach gown, and more, these looks are sure to turn heads while making you feel like a definite lady. Let’s zoom right in for some fierce and fabulous fashion inspiration.

7 royal-looking celebrity-approved gowns to slay the Bridgerton way:

Deepika Padukone in black gown:

Do you love how amazing black gowns look on characters in the show? Would you like to serve a modern vibe with a side of coquette core merged with a timeless allure? Well, Deepika Padukone’s latest floor and black gown is sure to help you to serve some high-society fashion fitness.

This sleeveless gown with an alluring neckline looked hotter than ever. Its dramatic silhouette and form-fitting style will help you flaunt your curves while you rock the look.

Alia Bhatt in delicate peach gown:

If you love to channel your inner princess vibes with a fashion statement that never really goes out of style, wearing a gown is literally the best choice for you. Alia Bhatt’s beautiful peach gown with a gorgeous off-the-shoulder neckline is honestly the best choice for this.

This floor-length beauty with layers of tulle, an asymmetrical style, and a super unique vibe is bound to make you feel like a modern-day princess. Well, where is your crown, lady?

Kiara Advani in printed fishtail gown:

Are you one of those fashionable individuals who enjoy accentuating your figure with a corset and showing off your curves in style? Why not elevate your look with a strapless gown that exudes a regal and feminine vibe?

The plunging neckline and ruched details add a touch of allure to this iconic piece worn by Kiara. But it's the distinctive fishtail design that truly steals the show. The tulle train-like extensions are also a beautiful work of art.

Malaika Arora in a pretty beige gown:

Do you remember Lady Daphne who would make our hearts flutter with her songs, stories, and, of course, her delicate and incomparable fashion sense? The diva’s magical princess gowns always left us begging for more.

Malaika Arora’s recent beige gown literally gave us the same feeling. The sheer piece also had a corset-like top with a body-hugging silhouette that beautifully cinched the Dabang actress’ waist.

Sonam Kapoor in stylish black gown:

Do you love gowns that give off a gothic vibe and help you give off that vintage allure? Well, Sonam Kapoor recently wore a classy all-Dior look, which featured a long ankle-length black dress with a crushed fabric.

The outfit also featured a square-shaped neckline which was of course, also deep and had a plunging balconette-like design. The romantic silhouette of her oh-so-heavenly outfit legit made us swoon. Doesn’t it scream all things elegant?

Janhvi Kapoor in gorgeous nude gown:

Are you one of those beautiful fashion icons who love to slay in neutral colors and serve formal allure with a side of regal elegance? Well, Janhvi Kapoor’s recently embellished gown with intricate golden embroidery is the perfect choice for you.

Its deep and plunging halter neckline with sleek straps and magnificent tulle design along with the train-like extension was just incomparable. We think this piece is like a fashion dream.

Sara Ali Khan in lime green gown:

If you are a versatile modern woman who enjoys incorporating warm and unique colors into your wardrobe, Sara Ali Khan's off-shoulder gown with a dramatic ruffled element could be a great source of inspiration for you.

The gown was elegantly cinched at the waist and featured a thigh-high side slit, adding a touch of fiery allure to the overall look. The free-flowing silhouette of the gown also exuded a royal and resplendent vibe.

So, are you feeling inspired to join the high-society ton of Bridgerton by embracing the beauty and regality of beautifully crafted gowns? It’s time to let your inner lady shine!

Which one of these enchanting gowns is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

