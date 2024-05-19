EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali REVEALS ‘within 10 minutes’ team agreed to do Heeramandi; ‘The subject itself started saying…’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a star maker and a perfectionist who has a keen eye for attention to detail. In the past, the master storyteller has brought incredible stories and iconic characters to life.

With his OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, he delivered yet another magnum opus that has left the audience spellbound. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, SLB revealed the time when he got the calling to finally work on the script for the TV series that he received decades ago.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals how Heeramandi finally happened after nearly two decades

After reaping the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla to delve deep into the TV series receiving big love from cinephiles. The legendary filmmaker said that it was after his National Award-winning film Gangubai Kathiawadi that he finally started working on his OTT debut project.

Watch the interview below:

Talking more about the concept and storyline of the period drama based on the life and struggles of the courtesans of Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali stated, “I felt that the subject itself started saying that it needs to be made now, and I firmly believed that it happens with me all the time.”

He continued, “Gangubai (2022) was actually going to be made before Ram-Leela (2013), and Padmaavat (2018) was going to be made in 2007 after Saawariya. So, all these subjects grow and stay in my mind, and somewhere they get up and start talking to me,” he exclaimed, adding that while he has ticked out many films that he had in his kitty, there are many that are yet to be made.

Despite several people showing hesitance in making the show available for people to watch on their mobile screens, he went for it because he thought there was scale. “They said people are watching on the phone; I said, ‘So what! Let the person watching feel I am watching on a 70 mm screen. Let us give them the joy of watching something spectacular on a phone.'”

He concluded by saying that despite it not being available for the big screen, he added the same efforts in the details because he knew the audience would be looking at every corner. “I know people are going to be spellbound on their phones. If the image is good and if it is big, they can see the detailing that I want them to see. That was faith in my audience. I have received so much love from people; I am humbled and overwhelmed,” he concluded by expressing gratitude for the love he and his team have been receiving for the project.

Released on May 1, the Netflix show stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and others.

