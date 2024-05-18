What is Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon’s adorable tagging habit on Instagram? Fans discover

Actress Kim Hye Yoon has a charming habit when it comes to tagging people on her Instagram, a habit she's maintained for years. Netizens noticed that the endearing star always gives nose tags to her co-stars.

Kim Hye Yoon is currently winning hearts in the K-drama time-slip rom-com series Lovely Runner, where she stars as Im Sol, a devoted fan who travels back in time to save her idol, Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE (played by Byeon Woo Seok).

Kim Hye Yoon’s adorable Instagram habit

Actress Kim Hye Yoon has a very unique habit when it comes to tagging people on her Instagram, which fans have noticed because the adorable star consistently tags people right on their nostrils. Whether it's her photo with her co-stars from Extraordinary You, Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook, or her latest co-star, Byeon Woo Seok, there's simply no exception.

The star has consistently maintained this habit with all the actors around her age, sparing no one. Even Song Geon Hee, her current co-actor in Lovely Runner, where he plays the second lead, Kim Tae Sung, adorably mimicked this habit by tagging her and others the same way—on the nostril—in a photo.

With her sunbaes (senior actors in the industry), though, Kim Hye Yoon opts to tag them elsewhere, upholding her respectfulness. This sweet quirk of hers has won over fans' hearts with its undeniable charm.

More about Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon, a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry, has crafted a portfolio of hit movies and TV shows that attest to her successful career trajectory. Recognized in the Forbes 30 Under 30 2023 list, Kim Hye Yoon has consistently delivered some of the best movies and TV shows in recent years. Standouts from her portfolio include Extraordinary You, Snowdrop, Ditto, and the currently airing Lovely Runner.

Since her third year of middle school, Kim Hye Yoon has harbored the dream of becoming an actress. She dedicated herself to this goal by attending an acting academy, diligently auditioning, and taking on small roles to earnestly prepare and learn about the field.

In 2019, she completed her studies at Konkuk University, majoring in film studies, thanks to a full scholarship that supported her throughout her college years. Her passion for the craft led to several of her works being featured at various student film festivals, showcasing her love for her work.

